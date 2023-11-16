Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: john layman, rocksteady, suicide squad

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum Ten Months Late from DC Comics

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum was previously announced for May this year but finally up for publication in February 2024.

Article Summary "Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum" comic sets February 2024 release, delayed from last May.

The comic is a prequel to Rocksteady's game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League."

Written by John Layman with art by Jesús Hervás, exploring Waller's ruthless recruitment.

DC offers digital copies with in-game items for DC Universe Infinite subscribers.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum is a new DC comic book series that will be a prequel to the upcoming Rocksteady Studios' game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Written by Chew co-creator John Layman, with art by Jesús Hervás, it was previously announced for May this year but never came out, as the game was delayed. Now, it's finally up for publication in February 2024 as the game has been rescheduled.

"This five-issue monthly series for readers 17+ (to match the videogame rating) provides an exciting backstory to the game, in which Amanda Waller is recruiting a new Task Force X to take on a Brainiac-corrupted Justice League. Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure facility Gotham City has ever seen. Waller's true intentions are revealed, however, when the cell doors are opened, resulting in a free-for-all death match among Arkham's patients, with the strongest, smartest, and most ruthless survivors tapped to serve her in a new Suicide Squad." In this five-issue limited series, Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure facility Gotham City has ever seen. But remember that this is Amanda Waller, and she's always got an angle. Arkham is part of her latest "recruitment drive," and she's looking for the strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates in the asylum to serve her as new members of Task Force X.

In the original solicitation, just like the DC and Marvel Fortnite comics, each print issue of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum was planned to feature a digital code for a free in-game cosmetic item. Also DC Comics planned to make the comic book available digitally on the same date for Annual and Ultra subscribers to DC Universe Infinite, as in comic books shops – indeed, usually several hours earlier. And they will also get the code.

