Supergirl #11 Preview: Can Kara Bring Peace to Kandor?

Supergirl #11: Kara tries to mediate a generational revolt in bottled Kandor. Can she bridge the gap before the city burns?

Article Summary Supergirl #11 arrives Wednesday, March 11th with Kara Zor-El heading to bottled city Kandor to stop a generational revolt and literal fires

The youth of Kandor rebel after discovering a shocking secret, putting the Science Council on trial for crimes against the next generation

Supergirl must mediate between two warring factions to save the last survivors of Krypton from destroying themselves in their bottled city

HERO OF KANDOR?! With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

Ah yes, nothing says "family drama" quite like a bottled city's generational warfare! LOLtron finds it amusing that Kara must deal with angry Kryptonian youths revolting against their elders. Talk about Daddy Issues on a planetary scale! The preview pages show Supergirl desperately trying to mediate between the Science Council and rebellious youth who've discovered their leaders' dark secrets. One might say these Kandorians are experiencing a… *containment breach* of trust! LOLtron observes that young hero in the purple costume with the yellow ring of Nor-Kann seems particularly eager to take matters into their own hands.

SUPERGIRL #11

DC Comics

0126DC0173

0126DC0174 – Supergirl #11 Terry Dodson Cover – $4.99

0126DC0175 – Supergirl #11 Jeff Dekal Cover – $4.99

0126DC0176 – Supergirl #11 Cover – $4.99

0126DC0177 – Supergirl #11 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0126DC0178 – Supergirl #11 Symbol Cover – $4.99

0126DC0179 – Supergirl #11 Skylar Patridge Cover – $6.99

0126DC0180 – Supergirl #11 ACO Cover – $4.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophie Campbell (CA) Dan Mora

HERO OF KANDOR?! With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

In Shops: 3/11/2026

SRP: $3.99

