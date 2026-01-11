Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bilqquis Evely, ebay, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Tom King

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 Is Now A Hundred Dollar Book, Raw

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 is now a hundred dollar comic book, without being slabbed or graded

Article Summary Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 is fetching $100 raw, driven by demand from the upcoming DC movie.

The Gary Frank variant sells for half as much; even Dollar Tree reprints reach up to $19 each.

Complete sets and CGC graded copies see huge sales, with a signed slab selling for $425 on eBay.

Tom King and Bilquis Evely's acclaimed series features a gritty, True Grit-inspired cosmic revenge tale.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 by Tom King and Bilquis Evely has just sold raw on eBay for $96 as the rarer variant cover by Gary Frank goes for half that. While the Dollar Tree reprint gets $19 by itself. And the full set, issues 1-8, which had a $32 cover price, has just sold for $239. A 9.8 CGC graded and slabbed copy went for $270 and a CGC signed copy by Tom King for $425. And all that without even being an Absolute title. Yes, folks, it's the power of the upcoming movie, which is largely inspired by this comic book. I am told just as with the comic, the movie will open with Supergirl on a planet underneath a red sun, getting drunk and causing fights. However, as the film unfolds, don't expect the universe as depicted in the comic. We're talking three planets and ten main alien characters, which should be more than enough for any film. But not the hordes of planets and aliens of the comic book. Comics still have a bigger budget to put things in front of your eyes, you see. But hey, at least you get Lobo in the film. And the Simon Bisley design as well…

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is narrated by Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien girl seeking revenge for her father's murder by the ruthless bounty hunter Krem of the Yellow Hills. Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) is depicted as a jaded, traumatised hero who has lived through the destruction of Krypton as a teenager, witnessed horrors, and arrived on Earth too late to protect her infant cousin (who grew up to become Superman without needing her). She's often seen in his shadow and struggles to find her purpose. On her 21st birthday, Kara travels to a planet with a red sun (where she loses her powers) to get drunk, something she can't do under Earth's yellow sun. There, she encounters Ruthye, who wants to hire her for vengeance. Initially reluctant, Kara gets pulled into the quest when Krem attacks her dog, Krypto, and steals her ship. The trio (Kara, Ruthye, and Krypto) embark on a cosmic journey across planets, hunting Krem while exploring themes of trauma, revenge, hope, and what it means to be a hero, inspired by True Grit. Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow was a finalist for the 2023 Hugo Awards, nominated for the 2022 Eisner Award, and named one of the New York Public Library's Best Books for Adults in 2022. The comic is being adapted as Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, with Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. It's set for release on June 26, 2026, and James Gunn has cited it as a key influence on the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" chapter.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King, Bilquis Evely

Named by James Gunn as an influence for Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the new DC Universe film and television slate! This story will be adapted as the upcoming film SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW. It's Supergirl like you've never seen her before, in a character-defining sci-fi/fantasy masterpiece from Mister Miracle writer Tom King and Wonder Woman artist Bilquis Evely! Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core. This volume collects Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1-8, the complete story.

