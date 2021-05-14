Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Will Hit Store Shelves On June 15

Supergirl has not headlined a new comic series in years. That sucks. But now, she will be headlining a brand new series starting next month. That rules. DC Comics has announced that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, Mat Lopes, and Clayton Cowles will be hitting comic store shelves on June 15.

DC sent along with the following summary of the upcoming eight-part series:

Supergirl returns to DC's comics next month to headline her first new series in years: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow! Launching with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes and written by Tom King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow takes Supergirl—and sidekick Krypto—into space on a journey that will have fans cheering for more! Brought to you by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle and Rorschach) and Eisner nominee artist Bilquis Evely (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming) this maxiseries promises to be a character-defining masterpiece the likes of which has never been seen before for DC's Maiden of Might.

In addition, DC was also kind enough to send along some preview pages of the first issue, along with the following description:

In this first look into the new series, an alien girl seeks a mercenary for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge! As fate would have it, Supergirl is celebrating her birthday on a planet with a red sun, so is close by when the exchange goes sideways!

To get your copy of the first issue of the eight-part series, it will be hitting the shelves of your local comic shop on June 15.