Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.

Tuesday sees the publication of Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz's new twelve-issue DC Comics series, Superman: Lost. In which Superman is lost. But is found again. Though there is now a twenty-year gap between him and Lois Lane. And it is something that is going to make an impact on their relationship and the way Superman views them together, given that for Lois Lane, the time passed by in minutes…

Although twenty years is not a lot when it comes to Superman, who – in Action Comics #761 – was transported with Wonder Woman to a demon-fighting battle in Valhalla for a thousand years before returning him to Metropolis. In comparison, this is just a temporary blip. It seems not, however, this is a very different story about trauma, and how what one person goes through that the other does not, can drive a couple apart. But of course, in this case, it's all Batman's fault.

Batman and the Chinese government, that is. And international political stresses, of course. But probably, mostly, Batman. It always is.

"We grew apart" may be literally true in this case. Do you think Superman kissed Wonder Woman this time? Or maybe he kissed Batman? Much, much more to unpack as the series rolls out, it seems.

SUPERMAN LOST #1 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

SUPERMAN'S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE! After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed…or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman's 85th anniversary celebration continues with this all new blockbuster 10-issue series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023