Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Preview: Jon Kent, Murderer?!

Superman is accused of murder in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #10, and you know it must be true, because would Lex Luthor lie about Superman?! We mean, when has he ever done that before? If you can't trust Lex Luthor, who can you trust?! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #10

DC Comics

0222DC121

0222DC122 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Henry Bendix's plans are now clear. Gamorra's president won't stop until he has total control. He's now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes. Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix's dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed. A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

