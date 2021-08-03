Superman: Son Of Kal-El Gets 2nd Print, Phantom Starkiller Gets 4th

PrintWatch: Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 has sold out from DC Comics and Lunar Distribution and is going to a second print, with a 1:25 variant cover. We don't have the visuals yet, but we do have a look at Jonathan Kent's new costume and look, to debut in issue 2. It might make a good design for the 1:25 cover if DC so wishes, of course.

PrintWatch: And Phantom Starkiller #1 from Scout Comics is getting a 4th glow-in-the-dark printing.



SUPERMAN SON OF KAL EL #1 2ND PTG

DC COMICS

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El!

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL EL #1 2ND PTG 1:25 INCV VAR

PHANTOM STARKILLER #1 4TH PRINT GLOW IN THE DARK

(W) Peter Goral (A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan imprint. Back for a fourth printing and this time it GLOWS! For uncounted millennia, the Cryptocrystalline Stone remained lost to the blackness of space, hidden amongst the stars. As time passed, the galaxy slipped into greater peril. Thousands of systems fell and worlds crumbled. Dark and ominous beings conspire from the shadows to possess its unlimited power and ability to resurrect a legion of deathless warriors. From the vastness of the unknown regions, whispers of his return paralyzed all in fear: Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior must now unleash his inner darkness to carry out his master's wishes, all while plotting his revenge; for he cannot stop his interstellar rampage until The Curse of The Cryptocrystalline Stone has been broken!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/15/2021