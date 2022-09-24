Superman: Space Age #2 Preview: Pimpin' Ain't Easy

Superman flies a pimp one-way from Metropolis to New Mexico in this preview of Superman: Space Age #2. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #2

DC Comics

0722DC189

0722DC190 – Superman: Space Age #2 Dave Johnson Cover – $9.99

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Michael Allred

Superman has arrived and he's out of sight! Right? The world may love him, but the citizens of Metropolis are growing skeptical as the cities around them suffer without the help of the Man of Steel. The world doesn't need saving as much as it needs changing, and Superman and his super friends in the Justice League seem unqualified to save the day the way they once did. Could this be the beginning of the end that Pariah prophesied? Or is it just a sign of the times?

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $9.99

