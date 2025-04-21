Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: lex luthor, superman

Superman The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #3 Preview: Grand Finale

Superman The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #3 hits stores this Wednesday, as the Man of Steel faces a desperate race against time to save his greatest enemy from certain doom.

Article Summary Superman The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #3 hits stores on April 23, 2025, concluding the pulse-pounding series

Lex Luthor faces death as a new threat emerges to challenge Superman in this epic finale

Will the Man of Steel save his greatest enemy, or fail in his most crucial mission yet?

Lex is on death's door as a new threat emerges to finally take down the Man of Steel. Will Superman be able to face down this danger and save Lex, or will this be the world's greatest hero's biggest failure? Don't miss this pulse-pounding conclusion!

SUPERMAN THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #3

DC Comics

0225DC031

0225DC032 – Superman The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #3 Chris Samnee Cover – $6.99

0225DC033 – Superman The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #3 Declan Shalvey Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

In Shops: 4/23/2025

SRP: $6.99

