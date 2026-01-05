Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition Preview

Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition hits stores this Wednesday. Can the heroes unite against Lex Luthor and Doc Ock's scheme?

Article Summary Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition arrives January 7th, reprinting the iconic 1976 crossover.

Superman and Spider-Man face off before teaming up to stop the combined schemes of Lex Luthor and Doctor Octopus.

Classic cover options available, featuring legendary art by Carmine Infantino, Ross Andru, and Alex Ross.

THE MAN OF TOMORROW AND THE WISECRACKING WEB-SLINGER TAKE ON LEX LUTHOR AND DOC OCK! Lex Luthor. Doctor Octopus. Two diabolical geniuses have joined forces to blackmail the world–and exact revenge upon their two most hated foes! With the Man of Steel and the amazing wall-crawler manipulated into battling one another, can the heroes break free and unite in time to turn the tide on their archenemies?

SUPERMAN VS THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

DC Comics

1125DC0200

1125DC0201 – Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition Alex Ross Cover – $19.99

1125DC0202 – Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition Carmine Infantino, Ross Andru Cover – $24.99

1125DC0203 – Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition Blank Cover – $22.99

(W) Gerry Conway (A) Ross Andru, Neal Adams, John Romita Sr. (CA) Carmine Infantino, Ross Andru

THE MAN OF TOMORROW AND THE WISECRACKING WEB-SLINGER TAKE ON LEX LUTHOR AND DOC OCK! Lex Luthor. Doctor Octopus. Two diabolical geniuses have joined forces to blackmail the world–and exact revenge upon their two most hated foes! With the Man of Steel and the amazing wall-crawler manipulated into battling one another, can the heroes break free and unite in time to turn the tide on their archenemies?

In Shops: 1/7/2026

SRP: $19.99

