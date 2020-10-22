Surprise! Runaways #32 Returns Next Week In Comic Book Stores

I checked this out last week and Runaways #32, solicited before lockdown, is still on the Marvel Comics schedules, for February 2021. Well, Marvel has decided to bring things forward a lot sharpish. The long-awaited Runaways #32 is bring brought right back onto the schedules for next Wednesday, the 28th of October. No time for an FOC, it's just there.

Written by Rainbow Rowell and drawn by Natacha Bustos, many, many months ago, with Bustos now one of Marvel's new exclusive Stormbreaker artists, it will be followed sharpish by #33, drawn by Andres Genolet. Marvel Comics also states;

As the team pick up the pieces from their last adventure, life-altering choices must be made, and if the Runaways are good at anything… it's making bad decisions. "The Runaways have always been full of surprises," says Editor Nick Lowe. "So we're following in their footsteps and surprising YOU with RUNAWAYS #32 at comic shops next week. Gert, Chase, Nico, Karolina, Molly, Victor, Old Lace and Gib barely survived a stint as Doc Justice's J-Team. What they do to pick up the pieces will shock you and the new arc "Come Away With Me" is the most devastating yet!"

Marvel Comics also states that this will be a run-up to the "milestone 100th issue" of Runaways. The different series numbered issues of 14, 30, 18, 4 and 31 over the years, which add up to a legacy number of 97. The current Runaways #32 and #33 would be 98 and 99. Runaways #34 would be #100. It is also notable that Marvel has just cancelled Ms Marvel on its 75th legacy issue, while DC did the same with Batgirl #50 and Harley Quinn #75…]

Here are the original solicitations. It seems that the planned details for #34 have now switched to #33. Will the original #33 end up being the 100th issue?

RUNAWAYS #32

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by KRIS ANKA

• New Arc! Great jumping on point!

• After the events of last issue, the Runaways are in a dark and scary place.

• There are so many pieces to pick up and choices to be made and if the Runaways are good at anything it's making bad choices. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 RUNAWAYS #33

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

The Runaways descend into one of the most terrifying Marvel Universe locations ever: HIGH SCHOOL!

It goes better for some than others.

For those who don't think high school is an authentic Marvel Universe location, you WILL agree that who shows up at the end is a VERY authentic Marvel guest star! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 RUNAWAYS #34

RAINBOW ROWELL [W]

ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Wolverine and Pixie guest-star in RUNAWAYS and answer what Runaways fans have been asking for months: With the X-Men's opening of Krakoa, the island-nation that welcomes mutants in existence, will Molly go?

You may think you know the answer to that or what is going to happen here, but this comic is like its stars: They never do what they're told or expected to do. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99