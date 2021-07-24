Surtur Fights Like a Man in Beta Ray Bill #5 [Preview]

Beta Ray Bill #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the finale to Daniel Warren Johnson's alien horse Thor saga features a one-on-one fight between the titular Bill and apocalyptic Asgardian fire god Surtur. Surtur is trying to prove his worth to his own sword, Twilight, but Bill has a good point: how exactly is it proving himself to fight a tiny horse alien when you're a hundred-foot-tall fire monster. So Bill has an idea, and Surtur accepts. A fair fight? Check out the preview below.

Beta Ray Bill and his allies must fight the ultimate battle against Surtur, the fire god responsible for the destruction of Bill's home planet! It's going to take an eminent amount of power to defeat this foe! But with his goals in sight, is Bill ready to pay the cost required to return to his former self?

