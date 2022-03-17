Taboo, B. Earl, Juan Ferreyra Launch Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel has heard your complaints, true believers. There simply are not enough weekly Spider-Man comics. With Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, Miles Morales and Moon Girl, Spider-Gwen, What If Miles Morales, Spider-Man and the Spider-People of Spiderville, Spider-Punk, Savage Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Two Spider-Men One Cup each publishing at least one issue in June, DC Comics is blowing Marvel out of the water with the percentage of their comics that star Batman or assorted Bat-people. Luckily, Marvel is working hard to rectify the imbalance, and the first step comes this June when Marvel squirts a new Spider-Man series out of its web-shooters: Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Written by Taboo and B. Earl with art by Juan Ferreyra and a cover to issue #1 by Rahzzah, the comic promises "a revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man" in which Spider-Man meets up with a demon (hinted at being N'astirh or S'ym) in Los Angeles.

Check out the solicit for Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 below, and Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations here.

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Connecting Variant COVER by BENGAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

A revolutionary dark take on

Spider-Man begins here!

What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99