Tariffs Cost Bad Idea Comics $200K And Kill The Hank Howard Guarantee

American tariffs will cost Bad Idea Comics $200,000 and will kill the 30 day Hank Howard Pizza Detective guarantee

Donald Trump has announced new 25% tariffs on companies importing products from Canada and Mexico into the USA and 10% on Canada. Reciprocating tariffs will now be imposed on other countries importing from the USA. It's an old-fashioned trade war with all of the usual consequences. Many comic book publishers both print and ship internationally. The Canadian paper mills have a strong reputation for pricing comic books as a result of their expertise and proximity to logging forests. While China has a strong reputation for publishing high-end artbooks, the kind that are very heavy but not as time-sensitive and can be shipped across the oceans. Well, as of Tuesday, that all changes. Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea Comics is currently in the middle of their campaign for Robert Venditti and David Lapham's Hank Howard Pizza Detective. Including a guarantee that they would ship the hardcover thirty days after that campaign ended. Well, not any more. Dinesh tells me that it is a "Huge issue. For instance, our current Hank Howard campaign, where we guaranteed the hardcover in 30 days or your entire order is free just became borderline impossible to fulfill at current costs. Possibly a 200k loss to us."

The Hank Howard Pizza Detective Kickstarter campaign is set to end in three days time. And James Beard Award-Winning Chef, restaurateur, and world famous pizzaiolo, Chef Chris Bianco has just been announced as providing a brand-new introduction for the Hank Howard hardcover. And his father, Leonard Bianco's painting of a Pizzera Bianco pizza will grace the back cover of book. Which may now take a little longer…

Here are a few more covers…

