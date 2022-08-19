Tarzan & Marc Silvestri's Cherish in Dynamite November 2022 Solicits

It's not just Batman and the Joker that get the Marc Silvestri treatment in November, Dynamite launches Cherish with character designed by Silvestri, as well as new Tarzan comics, Vampirella Vs Red Sonja, a new Peter Cannon Thunderbolt, and Cat-Man & Kitten in its November 2022 solicits and solicitations.

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR A FRANK

DYNAMITE

SEP220646

SEP220647 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR B PANOSIAN – 3.99

SEP220648 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR C BURNS – 3.99

SEP220649 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR D WEEKS – 3.99

SEP220650 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR E TORRE – 3.99

SEP220651 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

SEP220652 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV TORRE B&W – 3.99

SEP220653 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV WEEKS B&W – 3.99

SEP220654 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN B&W – 3.99

SEP220655 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR J 25 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220656 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR K 30 COPY INCV TORRE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220657 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR L 40 COPY INCV WEEKS VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220658 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR M 50 COPY INCV BURNS VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220659 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR N FRANK PREMIUM METAL – 100

SEP220660 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR O ATLAS SGN – 49.99

SEP220661 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #1 CVR P FRANK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Gary Frank

At long last, the Lord of the Jungle returns to comics! One of the most famous and recognizable characters in the history of fiction is back, starting with an

adventure that returns us to the days before his birth, as well as a time later in life, when a past wrong must be made right, no matter what manner of beast or obstacle stands in Tarzan's way. From acclaimed writer Dan Jurgens (Superman, Spider-Man, Thor, Booster Gold, Justice League and so many more) comes a tale that wraps the familiar with something brand new. With epic art by Tarzan newspaper artist Benito Gallego, this is sure to be a book that delivers for Tarzan fans both old and new!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHERISH #1 CVR A SILVESTRI & EBAS

DYNAMITE

SEP220664

SEP220665 – CHERISH #1 CVR B BOOTH – 3.99

SEP220666 – CHERISH #1 CVR C CANETE – 3.99

SEP220667 – CHERISH #1 CVR D LEE – 3.99

SEP220668 – CHERISH #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CANETE B&W – 3.99

SEP220669 – CHERISH #1 CVR F 15 COPY INCV BOOTH B&W – 3.99

SEP220670 – CHERISH #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SILVESTRI & EBAS B&W – 3.99

SEP220671 – CHERISH #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220672 – CHERISH #1 CVR I 30 COPY INCV CANETE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220673 – CHERISH #1 CVR J 40 COPY INCV BOOTH VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220674 – CHERISH #1 CVR K SILVESTRI & EBAS PREMIUM METAL – 100

SEP220675 – CHERISH #1 CVR L SILVESTRI & EBAS LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Marc Silvestri, Eric Basaldua

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents a new series by bestselling author

Katana Collins and rising star artist Gabriel Caitano: Cherish, featuring character designs by Marc Silvestri! When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from metaphorical to literal…

Cherish is the story of Amelia Fellows, a young woman who witnessed the betrayal and murder of her father at the hands of those he once trusted. Unfortunately for Amelia, the people behind her father's death are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. If Amelia wants justice for her father, she'll have to get it herself as the well-armed hi-tech vigilante, Cherish.

Issue #1 comes out swinging as Cherish infiltrates the corporate headquarters of Unicon. The company, led by chairwoman Valerie Nolan, had once worked with Cherish's father. The only way Amelia will get the incriminating evidence she needs to take down everyone involved in her father's death is to integrate herself into the staff and hide in plain sight. But things get complicated when Valerie's son, Conrad, who Cherish has been seducing for information, becomes suspicious. Now it's a race against time for Cherish to see if she can survive long enough to get the justice she seeks.This can't-miss debut issue features stunning covers by series character designer Marc Silvestri, plus Brett Booth, Eric Canete, and Soo Lee!

Katana Collins is a USA Today bestselling author with over twenty-five published novels and graphic novels. She's most known for her international bestselling romance, Beefcakes, as well as DC's Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn. Her work in screen and television production began with the Disney corporation before she shifted into her producer role with Lucky Duck Productions, Animal Planet, SoapNET, and Nickelodeon, writing and producing for Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

GABRIEL CAITANO was born and raised in Brazil and has been working on comics for six years after taking a comic drawing course by Ibraim Roberson. He's contributed work to titles including Yuga by Avinash Gudipati, Vanishing Points by Eric Lambson, Mega Centarri by Kat Szutyany and Robert Szutyany, Monsters: Jail by Jeff Bai, Sovereign Wolf by Eddie Winkler and Blood of Gods by Erick Dominguez.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP220676

SEP220677 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

SEP220678 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR C QUINONES – 3.99

SEP220679 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR D LEE – 3.99

SEP220680 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220681 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

SEP220682 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

SEP220683 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV QUINONES B&W – 3.99

SEP220684 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 3.99

SEP220685 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR J 25 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220686 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR K 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220687 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220688 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR M 50 COPY INCV QUINONES VIRGI – 3.99

SEP220689 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR N PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM – 100

SEP220690 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #1 CVR O PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It's a monumental clash of titans that had to happen, from master storyteller Dan Abnett! Both Vampirella and Red Sonja were recruited by the Project, a cosmic collection of superheroes sworn to protect all known universes. But Vampirella is now considered a murderous criminal – and she's capable of defeating any hero. Unfortunately for her, Red Sonja is no hero… It's a universe-spanning, action-packed battle royal from start to finish, by Dan Abnett (Dejah Thoris) and Alessandro Ranaldi (Jennifer Blood)!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #1 CVR A LAU

DYNAMITE

SEP220691

SEP220692 – PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV LAU B&W – 3.99

SEP220693 – PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #1 CVR C 15 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220694 – PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #1 CVR D 20 COPY INCV LAU B&W VIRGI – 3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Jonathan Lau

Dynamite's martial arts millionaire action hero returns in a high-adrenaline

reimagining! The last surviving member of an order of mystics (who have fully unlocked their brains' potential!) arrives in New York City to confront the renegade master who destroyed his teachers – and his parents. Peter Cannon discovers this "hidden one" has enmeshed himself in the city's elite and mark's Peter for death! Unfortunately for his enemies, though, Peter is the fabled lightning vessel of the awakened, whose strike collapses time and defies even death itself…he is the living thunderbolt!Writer Fred Van Lante (Die!namite) teams up with artist Jonathan Lau (Vampirella Strikes!) for this action-packed extravaganza!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

SEP220696

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

An astonishing standalone superhero story that only Jeff Parker could create! Witness the heroic Cat-Man and his loyal sidekick Kitten as they become embroiled in a dangerous race to recover a priceless artifact that may hold the key to conjuring an ancient god of death! Can our classic adventurers evade pterodactyls, throw hands with the Lavender Gang, and survive the serpentine Snake Men? Find out, in this thrilling one-shot by writer Jeff Parker (Batman '66) and artist Joseph Cooper (Ninjettes)!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR B CASE

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR C EDGAR

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR E 20 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN

CAT-MAN ONE SHOT CVR F 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN

SIRENS GATE #2 CVR A MAER

DYNAMITE

SEP220702

SEP220703 – SIRENS GATE #2 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MAER VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Shannon Maer (A / CA) Shannon Maer

Featuring the first interior artwork by acclaimed cover artist Shannon Maer! With a new threat rising, Tara must once again trust in her vampire protector. Michael leads her through the darkness, with the promise of answers in the end. Already finding herself thrust into a world where werewolves and vampires are the new normal – how will Tara hold up as she bares her soul before the witch? With the supernatural uncovered around every corner, Tara cannot help but wonder how her literary idol, Lady Rose, fits into all of this. Is there still some mystery yet to be revealed?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP220704

SEP220705 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR B HOWARD (MR) – 3.99

SEP220706 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR C ZORNOW CANDY WOLF (MR) – 3.99

SEP220707 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV ZORNOW ORIGINA – 3.99

SEP220708 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR E 20 COPY INCV HOWARD TINT (M – 3.99

SEP220709 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ZORNOW VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

A spoonful of sugar is about to go down…in the most de-frightful way!

In the wake of Sweetie's candy-coated carnage at the Ice Cream Bunny, a mysterious figure appears with a reckoning for its ring-pop branded survivors. Enter Candy Wolf, Sweetie's lycanthropic wolf-at-arms. He's a shapeshifter with a taste for licorice twists and the blood of bad eggs who warrant his violent wrath…all served in the name of sweet, sweet justice.

Will their rebirth marks reveal the person beneath as naughty – or nice? Is revenge sweeter than honey? Could a sweet new life await Pixie Stix, resident dancer of the once-dive bar? Now that the Ice Cream Bunny is under the newly appointed management of an enchanted Christmas tree named Tinsel, will all be merry and bright? Exactly who and what is Sweetie, and what is her mission? Treat yourself to a heaping spoonful of sugar and watch it all go down in the most de-frightful way in SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #2: "Run this Town."

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR A BUNK

DYNAMITE

SEP220710

SEP220711 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR B ZAPATA – 3.99

SEP220712 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR C SHARP – 3.99

SEP220713 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR D TRADING CARD – 4.99

SEP220714 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SHARP VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220715 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ZAPATA VIRGI – 3.99

SEP220716 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR G 20 COPY INCV BUNK B&W – 3.99

SEP220717 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR H 25 COPY INCV TRADING CARD – 4.99

SEP220718 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR I BUNK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you…Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!This all-new GPK comic book event is a bad-ass, sprawling, superhero epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be…but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity! In issue #2, it's a battle of brother vs. brother – Garbage Pail Kids style! No worries though, there's only the fate of the world at stake! What could go wrong….?! Only everything!Featuring four incredible covers by Bekki Sharp, Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP220719

SEP220720 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

SEP220721 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR C MATTEONI – 3.99

SEP220722 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR D FINCH B&W – 3.99

SEP220723 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220724 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN – 3.99

SEP220725 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

SEP220726 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV FINCH B&W VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220727 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220728 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR J 25 COPY INCV MATTEONI VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220729 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR K 30 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220730 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #2 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Sonja and her unexpected new companion struggle to stay ahead of unnatural horrors hunting them on the open road but, if they can't find a way to trust each other, their quest will be lost before it's barely begun…

As we head toward 2023, the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword, Dynamite's newest sweeping story of sword & sorcery high adventure continues from writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artist Giovanni Valletta (John Wick, James Bond)!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

SEP220731

SEP220732 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

SEP220733 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR C CELINA – 3.99

SEP220734 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR D MARCH – 3.99

SEP220735 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220736 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV NOWLAN PENCILS ORI – 3.99

SEP220737 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER ORIGINAL – 3.99

SEP220738 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

SEP220739 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MARCH VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220740 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR J 30 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220741 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR K TURNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP220742 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #5 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz, Giovanni Timpano (CA) Collette Turner

Vampirella's first day on Earth: In the summer of 1969 a very young Vampirella awakens in the prison ward of a municipal hospital, having been mistaken for a hooker having a dalliance with a supercollider technician. She does not know where she is, she cannot speak the language. Having rescued a human male from certain death, Vampi simply wants to find the nearest spaceport and charter a spaceflight home to Drakulon, to which end she begins her desperate search for the apparent head of Earth's interstellar transportation system – a man known only as Hugh Stone.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MISS FURY JOY DIVISION HOMAGE RISQUE ED TP (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP220743

(W) Billy Tucci (A) Maria Sanapo, Edu Menna (CA) Billy Tucci

In "Miss Fury: Joy Division," writer Billy Tucci, along with artists Maria Laura Sanapo and Edu Menna, delves into the eponymous deep dark secret of the Nazi regime during the Second World War. Through the 1940s, several Nazi concentration camps featured brothels wherein Jewish women were forced to work as prostitutes for soldiers. This rarely discussed, dark tragedy of history remains starkly relevant today. Now, Miss Fury and her team of Black Furies have discovered this cruel phenomenon – and they're going to kick some Nazi ass, in an all-female style mission of revenge. The original graphic novel includes a chapter illustrated by Billy Tucci and fits perfectly into a continuity gap in the original storylines of Miss Fury, taking place in the summer of 1944. Miss Fury – real name Marla Drake – dates back to 1941 and holds the esteemed distinction of being the first female hero created by a woman in the medium. Writer and artist June Tarpé Mills chronicled the tales of the original "Cat Woman" for a full decade in newspaper strips, with the character also licensed at the time for a Marvel comic book. Mills and her heroine were more ahead of their time than even their notable first indicates. Mills dropped her first name when signing the strip to disguise her gender. When Marla was depicted wearing a bikini in a 1947 strip, 37 papers dropped the feature in protest."I take it very, very seriously to honor Miss Fury's creator, June Tarpé Mills, and to bring to light one of the most heinous yet forgotten episodes of the Holocaust." – Billy Tucci

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 34.99

BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA TP

DYNAMITE

SEP220744

(W) Mia McLaughlin (A) Celor (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Poor Bettie Page has barely finished up her latest adventure and gotten back to modeling when duty calls once more! Seems there's something funny going on in a place called Roswell, and it's up to Bettie to investigate! There's a catch this time, though-the United States military might be putting Bettie on the case, but they can't avow the existence of said case-or Bettie! Instead, our marvelous model is given a crack team of assistants to help her go where no woman has gone before! Fresh off scribing Bettie Page and the Bigfoot Bandits, this spaceship is steered with a purpose by fan-favorite Ani-Mia and illustrated with only the finest stardust by Celor (Hack/Slash vs. Chaos!, Kiss: The Phantom Obsession)!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES TP

DYNAMITE

SEP220749

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Tony Fleecs

The hit series returns, cuz you can't kill a never-ending army of zombies…you can only hope to beat the $%&# out of them! After tragically losing their first Chosen One against the zombie plague, Vampirella, Miss Fury, and what remains of the Project Superpowers look for a new savior -but Ash Williams is an even more reluctant Deadite hunter than usual! This time, the Army of Darkness has ray guns, super powers and a brilliant new general: Evil Sonja, who takes her role of Queen of Hel quite seriously!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BETTIE PAGE APOCATEQUILS RING PHOTO CVR

DYNAMITE

SEP220757

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Giorgia Sposito (CA) Photo

Direct Market exclusive photo cover! Everyone's favorite exotic adventurer, Bettie Page is back in an incredible action packed escapade to uncover the secrets of Apocatequil's Ring! Half Past Danger creator Stephen Mooney delivers a story that captures all the action of Indiana Jones and the moxie of the first lady of pulp adventure! This is 40 pages of pure Bettie Page joy!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 50

ELVIRA QUARANTINE SP LINE ART VAR

DYNAMITE

SEP220758

(W) David Avallone, Elvira (A) Dave Acosta

It's Elvira's Comic Book Quarantine Adventure…"The Omega Ma'am"! This spooktacular comic book was written by yours truly, Elvira – with help from David Avallone and Dave Acosta! This 48-page comic event sees Elvira waking up in the midst of a quarantine apocalypse (timely, we know). Watch as Elvira makes new friends, confronts new fiends, and tries to find her way back to a figurative (and literal) land of the living!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 50

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CAMPANA VIRGIN VAR

DYNAMITE

SEP220759

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Moritat (CA) Chris Campana

The red-hot writing team of Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti continue Red Sonja's mission to protect a young (and, shall we say, precocious?) princess as her wedding day arrives. But as the preparations for the festivities continue, a coveted icon of the kingdom is stolen and its protector, the king's wizard, sets a bounty Red Sonja cannot resist. This special edition of issue #2 of the acclaimed series features an exclusive cover by artist Chris Campana, offered to comics shops for the first time!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 BIGGS EXC METAL VAR

DYNAMITE

SEP220760

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Jamie Biggs

A special direct market exclusive metal cover! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. First printing! The collectible classic debut issue by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 100

007 #4 CVR A EDWARDS

DYNAMITE

SEP220764

SEP220765 – 007 #4 CVR B ASPINALL – 3.99

SEP220766 – 007 #4 CVR C LAMING – 3.99

SEP220767 – 007 #4 CVR D LEE – 3.99

SEP220768 – 007 #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV EDWARDS B&W – 3.99

SEP220769 – 007 #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220770 – 007 #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LAMING VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220771 – 007 #4 CVR H 30 COPY INCV ASPINALL VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220772 – 007 #4 CVR I EDWARDS LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

Faced with no choice, 007 must steal the impossible…

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR A FLEECS

DYNAMITE

SEP220773

SEP220774 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR B MITTEN – 3.99

SEP220775 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

SEP220776 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR D SAYGER – 3.99

SEP220777 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220778 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220779 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220780 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR H FLEECS LTD VI – 50

SEP220781 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #5 CVR I SUYDAM LTD VI – 50

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

Our incredible conclusion is here! It's all come down to this as Herbert and Ash duel to the very end, and you can bet your Ash that there's gonna be a portal involved, 'cuz the Necronomicon loves to screw with the Chosen One in the worst possible ways! Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all of the excitement and deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

SEP220782

SEP220783 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR B ACOSTA – 3.99

SEP220784 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

SEP220785 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR D YOON – 3.99

SEP220786 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220787 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

SEP220788 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

SEP220789 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220790 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR I 25 COPY INCV ACOSTA VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220791 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR J 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220792 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP220793 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #8 CVR L LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Leirix

The end nears as Sonja the Red's quest brings her nearer to the awful magicks that would undo her burdensome curse, but leave wanton destruction in its wake. Now, Sonja will be forced to choose between freedom for herself, or the survival of innocents.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LADY HEL #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP220794

SEP220795 – LADY HEL #4 CVR B VIGONTE – 3.99

SEP220796 – LADY HEL #4 CVR C MAHLE – 3.99

SEP220797 – LADY HEL #4 CVR D MAINE – 3.99

SEP220798 – LADY HEL #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220799 – LADY HEL #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

SEP220800 – LADY HEL #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220801 – LADY HEL #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220802 – LADY HEL #4 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MAINE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220803 – LADY HEL #4 CVR J 30 COPY INCV MAHLE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220804 – LADY HEL #4 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Zhengis Tasbolatov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Lady Hel is back in Helheim at last, and facing off with those who tried to steal everything from her: her power, her throne, and her place in the universe. It's a good thing for them that Hel doesn't hold a grudge, right? Wait, who are we kidding – of course she holds a grudge, and Lady Hel is going to take out her rage on those who made the mistake of crossing her! It's the epic finale to Lady Hel's first solo miniseries!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINJETTES #3 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

SEP220805

SEP220806 – NINJETTES #3 CVR B LAU – 3.99

SEP220807 – NINJETTES #3 CVR C FEDERICI – 3.99

SEP220808 – NINJETTES #3 CVR D PIRIZ – 3.99

SEP220809 – NINJETTES #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PIRIZ VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220810 – NINJETTES #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FEDERICI VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220811 – NINJETTES #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220812 – NINJETTES #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

It's Alpha Ninjettes Vs. Omega Ninjettes! Fun fact: Three things can happen to an Omega Ninjette…they can get banished, get killed, or (very rarely) kill an Alpha and take their place. This…is a rare story.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

SEP220813

SEP220814 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR B YOON – 3.99

SEP220815 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

SEP220816 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR D CASE – 3.99

SEP220817 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220818 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220819 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART – 3.99

SEP220820 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220821 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220822 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP220823 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #3 CVR K LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

"ACCEPT ME AS YOUR GOD OR DIE!" Vampirella has to stab her way out of chaos, before a surging demon destroys her and then assumes control over mankind!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP220824

SEP220825 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

SEP220826 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR C YOON – 3.99

SEP220827 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR D CALDWELL – 3.99

SEP220828 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP220829 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV NEBRES MODERN ICON – 3.99

SEP220830 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220831 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SEGOVIA B&W – 3.99

SEP220832 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR I 25 COPY INCV CALDWELL VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220833 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP220834 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR K PARRILLO VIRGIN LTD – 50

SEP220835 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR L YOON VIRGIN LTD – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place-a world very much in need of Vampirella. Wearing the guise of a Chaos Cult leader, Vampirella has infiltrated a special meeting of the highest order. What plans does the insidious demon cult have for the unsuspecting world and what do they have to do with the return of one of Vampirella's most dangerous enemies, the blood red Queen of Hearts? Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstar artists Lucio Parrillo, Stephen Segovia, Junggeun Yoon, plus another stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99