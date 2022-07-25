Task Force Z #10 Preview: Is Man-Bat an Anti-Vaxxer?

Mr. Bloom is not a fan of anyone who doesn't have complete faith in science in this preview of Task Force Z #10. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #10

DC Comics

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

The rise of Powers Industries! Red Hood and what remains of his Task Force Z squad are on the run and investigating the secrets of their former benefactor, Powers Industries. What they discover will change Batman history forever. Meanwhile, inside Powers Industries, Mr. Bloom and Man-Bat are hard at work betraying their teammates with no remorse.

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

