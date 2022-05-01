Task Force Z #7 Preview: Why is Joker Proud of Red Hood?

Jason Todd is even nuttier than usual in this preview of Task Force Z #7, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. So much so that he seems to be conflating his Daddy Issues with The Joker? Oof, that's pretty messed up. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #7

DC Comics

0222DC124

0222DC125 – Task Force Z #7 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

Solomon Grundy. Victor Zsasz. Madame Crow. Copperhead. No, these are not this year's nominees for sexiest maniac alive…they are the new recruits for Task Force Z! What does this mean for Red Hood and Bane? Will Mr. Bloom's Lazarus Resin heist spell certain doom for the Resurrection Twins? How many rhetorical questions can I possibly squeeze into one paragraph's worth of copy? 1) A lot. 2) Yes. 3) Three.

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

