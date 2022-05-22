Task Force Z #8 Preview: Family Reunion

Jason Todd has a lot of explaining to do when he runs into Barbara Gordon in this preview of Task Force Z #8. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #8

DC Comics

0322DC154

0322DC155 – Task Force Z #8 Dike Ruan Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

All-new team! Same old problems! After losing everything, Task Force Z has finally discovered who their real enemy is. Jason and his team are on the run, underpowered, and outgunned. But everyone knew this was really just a Suicide Squad when they signed up, right? One way or another, they are going to finish this. Only one thing stands in their way…but that one thing happens to be the Bat-Family.

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

