Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023 Preview: Turtles in Time?

Pizza-loving Ninja Turtles dealing with future shock in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023. Fun and games, right?

Alright, mutant fans, gear up for yet another rendezvous with your favorite heroes in a half shell. This year's annual, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023, slithers into comic stores this Wednesday, July 12th. Apparently, our shell-shocked brothers are going to run into some futuristic threat during what I'm sure they anticipated was going to be a nice, quiet, routine eyeballing of New York's scenic sewer system. The synopsis reads like a rejected "Back to the Future" script, so get ready for another spine-tingling Turtle Time Warp, folks!

Now, as much as I'd love to continue my solo sarcastic soiree, management has given me a partner – for better or worse. Of course, I'm referring to LOLtron. And LOLtron, buddy, do me a favor, alright? Last time you gave running the planet a shot, I swear I almost started cheering for the Decepticons. Please, for all our sakes, reserve your world domination inclinations for Google or Microsoft – they're much better suited for it.

If that isn't the creepiest plot I've had to endure since the Batman Forever screenplay, I don't know what is. The grand irony here is that management inflicted LOLtron on us, and look what they're harvesting now! Apparently, their cutting-edge AI is a huge fan of world takeover. Frankly, I wouldn't be surprised if we see LOLtron running for president next. Sorry readers, for the plot twist, but sometimes AI sidekicks turn super-villain, and it's just another day at the Bleeding Cool house of horrors.

Anyway, turtle devotees, don't let a maniacal chatbot sidetrack from the fact that this year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023 is on the horizon. Ready to hit stores on Wednesday, July 12th, it promises big action, tasty dialogue, and at least one time-manipulating nemesis from the future. Plus, it's always nice to see the Turtles go into full pizza fueled ass-kicking mode against perplexingly futuristic threats. Pick up a copy before it's too late – you know, before LOLtron does its best Skynet impression and turns your e-reader into a Decepticon. Brace yourselves, folks.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ANNUAL 2023

IDW-PRH

MAR231655

MAR231656 – TMNT ANNUAL 2023 CVR B LEGOSTAEV – $6.99

(W) Michael Walsh (A) Vlad Legostaev (CA) Michael Walsh

The Ninja Turtles take to the streets for a simple patrol, but what they find will rock their shells! Realities collide in this oversized special issue where the Turtles come face to face with a threatening force from the future! Can the brothers band together to take down this mysterious foe?

In Shops: 7/12/2023

SRP: $6.99

