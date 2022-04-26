Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 Preview: Banished

Mikey chases away the ghosts of the other Turtles in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5, the conclusion of this mini-series. Will they really take his advice and never come back? Well, the series is ending, so we guess so! Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #5

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210503

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

The jaw-dropping finale to the biggest TMNT story ever is here! One final showdown between mutant and Foot Clan will determine the fate of NYC. Will the Ronin be able to find some measure of peace or is he fated to meet the same end as his brothers? Don't miss one of the most epic battles in TMNT history and the conclusion to the comic book event of the year!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $8.99

