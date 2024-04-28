Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Katy O'Brian, kristen stewart, Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass

A24 Has Released An Extended Preview For Love Lies Bleeding

A24 has released an extended preview for Love Lies Bleeding. The film was released in theaters last month and is now available on demand.

Article Summary A24 unveils extended preview of Love Lies Bleeding following its theater run.

Preview strategy aims to help audiences make informed choices post-theatrical release.

The film grossed nearly $9 million and could gain a cult status in the digital realm.

Dive into the film's first five minutes to see if it's your next favorite flick.

More and more studios are doing extended previews for their films once they have completed their theatrical run and are starting to make their way to digital, physical, and streaming formats. It's a fine line to walk where you want to give audiences enough material that they can make an informed decision about whether or not this is a film they might be interested in, but you also don't want to put too much online either. The extended previews might be better to run before theatrical runs than digital, streaming, or physical releases, though. Going to movies is expensive, and most people aren't willing to roll the dice on something they might not like. So, lots of teases and previews might be an excellent way to help audiences make that decision and even get more of them to see the film in theaters. A24 has released an extended preview for Love Lies Bleeding, which was released in theaters last month. The film made just under $9 million during its theatrical run, but movies like this that could develop a cult following need to find audiences once that theatrical run ends. So check out the film's opening five minutes and see if this is something you might want to check out [you should; it's good].

Love Lies Bleeding: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family

Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass, stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov, with Dave Franco and Ed Harris. It was written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska and produced by Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman. It was released on March 8, 2024.

