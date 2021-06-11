Ten Page Preview of Jupiter's Legacy Requiem #1, Beginning Of The End
I think the consensus regarding the recent Netflix adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy is that, as is usual, the comic books were much better. And Bleeding Cool now has a longer preview for the first issue of the new series of Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, the twelve-issue series intended to end the comic book series, by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards, published by Netflix, Millarworld and Image Comics. A new preview just issued, along with the one from Image Comics previously, making up a ten page preview of the comic book in question. And out next week.
JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #1 (OF 12) CVR A EDWARDS (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
APR210095
(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards
SPECIAL DOUBLE-SIZED ISSUE!
The next chapter in 2021's Netflix global phenomenon begins here as MARK MILLAR returns for the sequel to one of his most critically acclaimed series. Chloe and Hutch have gotten married and had more children. The superheroes are working in harmony with humanity and creating a perfect world. But all is not well in the Garden of Eden as the Sampson family gets ripped apart and the secrets of the Netflix show's mysterious island begin to be revealed. Order big, as this will be a juggernaut!In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $5.99