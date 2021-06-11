Ten Page Preview of Jupiter's Legacy Requiem #1, Beginning Of The End

I think the consensus regarding the recent Netflix adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy is that, as is usual, the comic books were much better. And Bleeding Cool now has a longer preview for the first issue of the new series of Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, the twelve-issue series intended to end the comic book series, by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards, published by Netflix, Millarworld and Image Comics. A new preview just issued, along with the one from Image Comics previously, making up a ten page preview of the comic book in question. And out next week.