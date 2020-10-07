Terry Moore Will Host Pre-order for New Graphic Novel Ever on Monday

Comics icon Terry Moore has big plans for the next few months. His new graphic novel, Ever: The Way Out, is on the way to be followed soon after by the just-announced 10-issue series Serial, which will follow Rachel Rising's killer kid Zoe. Ahead of both series, Moore's Abstract Studio will host an exclusive pre-order for this first volume of Ever through their online webstore, which will be the only place that fans of the Strangers in Paradise creator can purchase the book in hardcover.

Terry Moore has been a force of nature in indie comics for decades. All of his series, from Strangers in Paradise all the way to his most recent title Five Years, has been released in single-issue first before being collected into a volume. Ever: The Way Out marks the first time that Moore will publish an original graphic novel before returning to single issues with January's Serial. This is a major moment for fans of the writer/artist, but the pre-order isn't the only place to get the story.

Ever: The Way Out will also be available in softcover through the direct market. Here's the Diamond solicitation:

EVER: THE WAY OUT OGN (W) Terry Moore (A/CA) Terry Moore Ever is a savvy seventeen year old when she meets Timothy, a sophisticated charmer, who soon reveals she will fulfill an ancient prophecy on her next birthday. When Ever realizes Timothy is a fallen angel and her destiny is to be a human sacrifice at the Gate of Darkness, she runs. With Timothy on her trail, Ever searches for answers and learns the terrible truth about the prophecy and why she must fight like hell to stop it. Ever: The Way Out is a complete story in one graphic novel, written and drawn by Eisner Award Winning cartoonist Terry Moore.

Though the link is not yet live, the Ever pre-order will begin at Abstract Studio's site on Monday, October 12th, at 10 AM CST.