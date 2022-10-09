Thank FOC It's Frank Miller's Thing On Sunday, 9th October 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or some such. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amended, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Star Trek Resurgence #1 from Dan Martin, Andrew Grant and Josh Hood launches from IDW. "On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology that will revolutionize warp goes missing. The crew of the U.S.S. Resolute is tasked with an urgent stealth mission to recover Dr. Leah Brahms and keep her research out of enemy hands. Tune in to the exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek Resurgence! From Resurgence lead game writers Dan Martin and Andrew Grant with art by Josh Hood (Star Trek: Mirror Broken)!

Nature's Labyrinth #1 by Zac Thompson and Bayleigh Underwood launches from Mad Cave Studios, with an increase in discounts or retailers. "In the middle of the ocean lies a remote island complex lined with traps and an ever-changing landscape. Created by a mysterious man known only as "Ahab," the island was designed to test the wills of the world's most notorious criminals. In a battle royale style game, eight violent felons will fight for survival and to the death over the course of three days of relentless action. The winner receives a wealth or riches and complete anonymity, but at the cost of keeping their silence about the island's existence. What Ahab doesn't know is that someone is on to him. Someone has infiltrated his island with the intention of revealing the truth about this twisted game."

Hell To Pay #1 by Charles Soule and Will Sliney. "The Shrouded College will give you magic… but you'll incur a debt. Until it's paid, you belong to them. Married couple Maia and Sebastian Stone took that deal. They have worked for the College ever since, using their new abilities to track down 666 cursed coins: qurrakh… aka, the Devil's Dollar. Only a few remain. The Stones are almost free… but the devil's in the details. Hellboy meets Indiana Jones in this supernatural adventure from CHARLES SOULE (EIGHT BILLION GENIES, UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY) and WILL SLINEY (Spider-Man)." With variant covers 1:1o, 1:25, 1:50 variant covers. The 1:100 variant comes with a limited edition coin and is limited to 666 units. And 1:150 a sketch cover with sketch art by Will Sliney and hand letting by Charles Soule.

Sonic The Hedgehog gives Tails a 30th Anniversary comic by Ian Flynn and Aaron Hammerstrom with a 1:10 variant. "Join Ian Flynn, Aaron Hammerstrom, and Reggie Graham in celebrating Classic Tails's 30th Anniversary! A comic all about the cutest, smartest, bravest fox around?! Heck yeah! Best buds Sonic and Tails are off to Flicky Island for a much needed vacation! But the relaxing beaches and beautiful mountains have been replaced by railroad tracks and giant crystals–scaring off the Flickies! Tails will have to put on a brave face to defeat the magical villain: Witchcart!"

Kroma #1 by Lorenzo De Felici launches from Image Comics with 1:10 and 1:25 variants. "Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of the Pale City, Kroma is believed to be the most evil creature alive. But a chance meeting with the mysterious orphan Zet creates an opportunity for Kroma to escape her cruel… that is, if they can survive the strange dangers within the city walls and the monstrous threats that lie beyond! Writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG) creates a breathtaking adventure like none other, filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty in a colorful world unlike anything ever seen in comics."

Impossible Jones: Naughty Or Nice #1 by Karl Kesel and David Hahn launches from AfterShock Comics. "A Very Special Holiday Special! Holly Daze threatens to blow up the city, forcing IMP to play hero just as she's planning her own Holiday Heist! And IMP thought they were friends! :-( Added Bonus: a seasonal Even Steven story where his insistence that everything be equal is tested when he receives an anonymous gift-and returning the gesture is, well, impossible!"

Marvel concludes Judgment Day with a big finale Omega issue from Kieron Gillen and Guiu Villanova with a 1:25 variant by Alan Davis. "THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…"

Black Panther Unconquered #1 by Bryan Edward Hill, Duarte, Alberto Foche put out a "NEW-READER FRIENDLY ONE-SHOT!" to follow the movie. "T'Challa faces a challenge unlike anything Wakanda has ever seen before"

Fantastic Four #1 gets a relaunch from Ryan North and Iban Coello and 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:400 covers, including this from Frank Miller.

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR? It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble.

Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it!But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born…"

Sabretooth And Exiles #1 by Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk launches with a 1:25 Maria Wolf variant cover. "SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS! The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free – and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down – even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants!"

Spider-Man: Lost Hunt #1 by J. M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias launches with a 1:25 variant cover by Kyle Hotz. "THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED! J.M. DEMATTEIS continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist EDER MESSIAS! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for – prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven's past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!"

Behold Behemoth #1 by Tate Brombal and Nick Robles launches from Boom Studios with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers, and made returnable. "Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death… His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker. But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson. The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…

Firefly Keep Flying #1 by Jeff Jenson and Nicola Izzo launches from Boom Studios with this Miguel Mercado 1:10 tiered cover. "Find a crew. Get a job. Keep flying. These words of wisdom take on a surprising new meaning for River-many years in the future! While she relied on her family on the spaceship Serenity in more ways that anyone truly understood, an outrageous adventure will push River to her limits, and it will take a new chosen family to help get her through it. Her determination to keep flying, and the lessons the Serenity taught her, is what will keep River going, to stranger horizons than anyone thought possible!"

Gatsby #1 by Jeremy Holt and Felipe Cunha launches from AWA. "When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin, Tommy, before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder. Set in present-day Long Island, Gatsby reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age."

Ninja Funk #1 by JPG, Steve Schuitt and Alex Riegel launches from WhatNot, with lots ofntiered covers, including a 1:200 with Kevim Eastman and 1:250 from Bosslogic. "Guardians of the Galaxy meets Borderlands as a motley crew of electronic musicians fights to restore their dying planet. Frequency-Bending Warrior DJs. Cyborg Housecats. The Broken Rhythm of the Universe. This is a comic like you've never seen before! A fun, high stakes adventure weaved together with face-melting beats, Ninja Funk follows a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to save a universe that's off-key."

Bones Of The Gods #1 by Branden Deneen and Mauricio Melo launches from Scout Comics. "Scout launches its latest high fantasy title! Twenty years after an epic battle between the world's two Gods, civilization has re-emerged from the ashes of that confrontation. The Gods destroyed each other during the epic fight, their shattered bones raining down below. It is said that these bone shards contain incredible power… if you can find one… if they even really exist. Esper Haddon is sixteen years old and frustrated with her life. She's the daughter of a protective warrior-turned-farmer, but she wishes for something, ANYTHING exciting to happen. However, after she discovers the bone of a God buried on her farm and dark forces come hunting for her, she may soon regret that wish."

Vampirella Vs Red Sonja #1 launches from Dynamite with Dan Abnett and Alessandro Ranaldi with lots of tiered covers including this 1:40 by Jae Lee. "It's a monumental clash of titans that had to happen, from master storyteller Dan Abnett! Both Vampirella and Red Sonja were recruited by the Project, a cosmic collection of superheroes sworn to protect all known universes. But Vampirella is now considered a murderous criminal – and she's capable of defeating any hero. Unfortunately for her, Red Sonja is no hero… It's a universe-spanning, action-packed battle royal from start to finish, by Dan Abnett (Dejah Thoris) and Alessandro Ranaldi (Jennifer Blood)!"

Fear Of A Red Planet #1 by Mark Sable and Andrea Olimpieri launches from AfterShock Comics with this 1:15 tiered cover, Jeremy Haun. "Mars. Fifty years from now, humanity's first Martian colony is no longer self-sustaining. Under the thumb of its corporate mining overlords, the surviving colonists slave away just to pay for resupply rockets from Earth, will little or no hope of returning home. One woman has kept a fragile peace: the U.N.'s first and only interplanetary marshal. A lawwoman escaping a violent past on Earth, she prides herself on never having fired a shot on Mars. But when she's tasked with solving the murder of the colony's most hated man, her investigation threatens to tear the red planet apart."

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 by Marc Silvestri will including a 1:250 tiered cover that has been signed by Marc Silvestri. "The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham's commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how? When The Joker proposes an uneasy alliance with Batman, the answers to those questions begin to become clear–and they will shake Gotham City and the Bat-Family to their core. This meticulously crafted tale of the Dark Knight's deadliest team-up will introduce you to a grim and gritty Gotham that only Marc Silvestri could bring you."

What's on your FOC?

