The Abandoned Empress: Yen Press to Publish Print Edition of Webtoon

Yen Press, the prolific US-based publisher of manga, and light novels, announced they would be publishing the first English physical release of The Abandoned Empress, the popular Korean webcomic written by Yuna with art from iNA. The Abandoned Empress is a beloved work originally published by D&C Webtoon, the company responsible for the worldwide phenomenon Solo Leveling, True Beauty, and horror series Sweet Home, which has been adapted into a live-action show in Netflix.

As the official synopsis of The Abandoned Princess reads, "Believed to be a girl of prophecy, Aristia has been preparing to be the empress for her entire life…but when the actual girl in the prophecy suddenly appears, everything comes crumbling down. And when she's sentenced to death by the emperor she loves, there's nothing she can do but curse the unfairness of it all—that is, until she wakes in the body of her ten-year-old self. She's been given a second chance, and this time, Aristia is determined to pave her own path through life!"

The Abandoned Empress is a compelling drama, a work of court intrigue filled with suspense, betrayal, and romance. In a time in which Korean webcomics are among today's most popular comics categories, The Abandoned Empress has stood out with one of the largest followings of passionate fans.

The Abandoned Empress, Vol. 1 (comic) is scheduled for an October 2021 release in print and digital.

