The Art Of Superman And Dune in Abrams' November 2025 Full Solicits

We have the full November 2025 solicits and solicitations from Abrams Books, including their imprints Abrams ComicArts, Amulet Books, Abrams Fanfare, SelfMadeHero and Abrams Appleseed. And including an artbook of the Superman movie, the complete Dune graphic novel boxset, a guide to creating your own comic books and more…

Superman: The Art and Making of the Film

James Gunn's *Superman* marks the triumphant theatrical return of Smallville's favorite son, kicking off a bold new era of DC storytelling under the umbrella of DC Studios. In *Superman: The Art and Making of the Film*, fans are granted an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Gunn's vision for a Superman that brings the character back to his optimistic, heroic, and brightly colored roots with all the action, adventure, humor, and heart that audiences have experienced in his previous DC entries, *The Suicide Squad*, *Peacemaker*, and *Creature Commandos*.

Author James Field (*The Art of The Batman*) documents every stage of the film's production, from Gunn and his DC Studios's co-chairman and co-CEO Peter Safran's earliest conversations about what their vision for *Superman* would be and what he would represent, to the comics they would turn to for inspiration, to costume and set design, and continuing on to post-production FX. Field conducted interviews with all of the film's key creatives and presents an engaging narrative of the highly collaborative filmmaking process.

The book includes an introduction from writer/director/producer James Gunn, a foreword by Superman himself, David Corenswet, and a plethora of concept art and unit photography. Featured are Metropolis—inspired directly by the art of Superman co-creator Joe Shuster, the staggeringly beautiful Fortress of Solitude, the Daily Planet offices, and other locations in the film, along with costume and character designs for David Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, and, of course, Krypto the Super Dog.

*Superman: The Art and Making of the Film* is the ultimate companion to the first epic big-screen entry in the DC Studios canon.

*BY JAMES FIELD; INTRODUCTION BY JAMES GUNN; FOREWORD BY DAVID CORENSWET*

*SPECIFICATIONS: 176 pages, Hardcover POB, ISBN 978-1-4197-8075-2, US $50.00 CAN $63.00 UK £35.00*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | ENTERTAINMENT, ART, COMICS | ABRAMS BOOKS*

Dune: The Graphic Novel: The Complete 3-Book Boxed Set (DUNE, MUAD'DIB, AND THE PROPHET)

The complete story of the graphic novel adaptation of *Dune*, the groundbreaking science-fiction classic by Frank Herbert, now collected in a single boxed set with slipcase. In *Dune: The Graphic Novel*, the three-book adaptation of Frank Herbert's *Dune*, epic science-fiction masterpiece, set in the far future amidst a sprawling feudal interstellar society, tells the story of Paul Atreides as he and his family accept control of the desert planet Arrakis. Originally published in 1965 and now faithfully adapted as a graphic novel by Brian Herbert, son of Frank Herbert, and New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson. *Dune* explores the complex, multi-layered interactions of politics, religion, ecology, technology, and human emotion as the forces of the empire confront each other for control of Arrakis. Illustrators Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín transport readers to the *Dune* universe in this visual masterpiece that blends classic science fiction with contemporary comics storytelling.

A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism, and politics, *Dune* takes a groundbreaking look into our universe and is transformed by the graphic novel format into a powerful tale for a new generation of readers—now collected in a boxed set edition with slipcase.

*WRITTEN BY BRIAN HERBERT AND KEVIN J. ANDERSON; ILLUSTRATED BY RAÚL ALLEN AND PATRICIA MARTÍN*

*SPECIFICATIONS: 552 pages, Boxed Set – Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-4197-8717-1, US $78.00 CAN $97.00 UK £57.00*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | GRAPHIC NOVELS, SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY | ABRAMS COMICARTS*

Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide for Graphic Narrative

*Making Nonfiction Comics* is an accessible guide to nonfiction comics perfect for graphic novel readers, writers, and aspiring comics artists. Sarah Shay Mirk and Eleri Mai Harris, award-winning graphic journalists and longtime editors of the critically acclaimed graphic journalism site the Nib, have compiled the perfect field guide to graphic journalism while showcasing valuable skills and practices for creating nonfiction comics. Mixing comics, prose, infographics, illustrations, and interviews with some of the most influential nonfiction comics creators, Harris and Mirk introduce readers to nonfiction visual stories while also articulating the standards and ethics around blending traditional journalism with the visual language of comics. Featuring contributions from Derf Backderf, Box Brown, Thi Bui, Nicole Georges, Malaka Gharib, Nate Powell, Kristen Radtke, Victoria Ying, and more, this is perfect for readers of Scott McCloud's *Understanding Comics* and Lynda Barry's *Making Comics*.

*BY SHAY SARAH MIRK AND ELERI HARRIS*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 272 pages, Hardcover with jacket, ISBN 978-1-4197-6927-6, US $29.99 CAN $37.95 UK £21.99*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | ABRAMS COMICARTS*

Globetrotters: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland's World Tour (A Graphic Novel)

In the 1800s the newspaper is king and female journalists are few and far between. Intrepid reporters Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland are pitted against the clock and each other in a madcap publicity stunt that the whole world is watching—read all about one of the first viral news stories reported on and starring two fearless female journalists in the race of their careers. Everyone knows about Jules Verne's *Around the World in Eighty Days*, but what about a real-life mad dash around the world in less than 80 days? This is the challenge that journalist Nellie Bly tackles in 1889—her mission is to beat the famous fictional record set by Phileas Fogg, the main character of Jules Verne's famous novel. Whether or not the stunt is successful, it will mean big sales for the paper she writes for, the *New York World*. But as Bly sets off on her journey, competing newspaper *Cosmopolitan* sends another woman, Elizabeth Bisland, on the exact same journey, turning the publicity stunt into a competition that pits the two women against each other on the world stage. Bly and Bisland are in a race against time, with sexism and prejudice to contend with to boot. A lively and gripping graphic novel recounting the real-life tale of one of the most famous publicity stunts ever attempted by two fearless female journalists!

*WRITTEN BY JULIAN VOLOJ; ILLUSTRATED BY JULIE ROCHELEAU*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 184 pages, Hardcover POB, ISBN 978-1-4197-8447-7, US $25.99 CAN $32.99 UK £18.99*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | ABRAMS COMICARTS*

Eden of Witches Volume 5

In a world devastated by humankind and forsaken by plants and animals, only witches have the power to communicate with nature. After their encounter with Aster, a former soldier living alone in a witches' former refuge, Pili, Karen, and Oak continue their journey to Eden. Unfortunately, the young girls no longer sense the voice of the amurds, who seem to have completely deserted them. Suddenly, a faint whisper reaches their ears! To the great surprise of the three companions, it comes from a ruined city. The wolf has a sense of foreboding, and the discovery of plants unearthed in a crude manner proves him right. It was a trap set by witch-hunter Zakum! Pili and Karen manage to escape, but Oak is captured. Will they be able to save him from the clutches of the malevolent kingdom?

*WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY YUMEJI*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Black-and-white illustrations throughout; 6-page full-color insert, 198 pages, Paperback with Jacket, ISBN 978-1-4197-7848-3, US $12.99 CAN $16.99 UK £9.99, AGES 13 and up*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | COMICS / MANGA | KANA*

Space Punch Volume 4

In a mafia-governed city where corruption and violence are commonplace, this manga follows two brothers who find a mysterious artifact that will change their lives forever. Joe has defeated the colossal Solomon, provoking the fury of the Gospels. Eventually he is formally scouted by the Darumas, who offer him a deal. In exchange for the protection of his mother, Joe must join their mafia and prove his loyalty. Torn between his thirst for revenge and his principles, Joe accepts the deal but vows to put an end to gangs once and for all.

*WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY ZD*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Black-and-white illustrations throughout; 8-page full-color insert, 216 pages, Paperback with Jacket, ISBN 978-1-4197-7827-8, US $12.99 CAN $16.99 UK £9.99, AGES 13 and up*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | COMICS / MANGA | KANA*

Danny Phantom: Fair Game (A Graphic Novel)

Spinning right out of the events of *Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time*, New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Gabriela Epstein returns with another original action-packed graphic novel based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series, where Danny will have to reckon with past ghosts and past grudges. After the events of *Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time*, Danny Phantom is public enemy number one, and Casper High School has revamped its curriculum as they believe that ghosts are once again a danger to the town. While Danny struggles to find a way to implement his new knowledge of what ghosts are to help them, Valerie Gray is thriving as the best ghost hunter at school. But when Wulf, Danny's old ghost friend, arrives looking for another ghost wolf cub, Danny and the gang must help track down this cub before their ghost hunting classmates get to it first. Can Danny help protect these ghosts before they get caught, or will his past grudge with Valerie result in his end? This all-new original graphic novel from New York Times bestselling illustrator Gabriela Epstein continues the *Danny Phantom* story with this canon story that will satisfy both new and old fans of the Nickelodeon franchise.

*WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY GABRIELA EPSTEIN*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 200 pages, Paperback (ISBN 978-1-4197-7685-4, US $15.99 CAN $19.99 UK £11.99) / Hardcover POB (ISBN 978-1-4197-7686-1, US $24.99 CAN $31.99 UK £17.99), AGES 8 and up*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | ABRAMS FANFARE*

The Most Amazing Saturday Morning Rubbish Club

*The Most Amazing Saturday Morning Rubbish Club* is a creative collaboration between a writer and illustrator, both of whom have firsthand experience of parenting children with special needs, and therefore puts the lived experience of differently abled children at center stage. Its inspirational storyline, appealing to both parents and children, tells how three very different kids with varying special needs come to share their own unique skills to achieve their goals. In an effort to defy the low expectations set for them by society and to improve public accessibility, these spirited characters meet in the park and unite to establish a litter-picking scheme. Touching, funny, and beautiful, this unique collaboration is indeed . . . most amazing.

*BY BILL TUCKEY AND FRANCISCO DE LA MORA*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 192 pages, Paperback, ISBN 978-1-914224-36-2, US $22.99 CAN $32.99, KIDS GRAPHIC NOVELS*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | SELFMADEHERO*

The Tale of the Vanishing Circus (Are You Afraid of the Dark? #3)

Written by Kayla Cottingham and set in the world of Nickelodeon's hit TV show *Are You Afraid of the Dark?*, this spine-chilling third installment in the original middle-grade horror series takes us to Lake Gory, a small town where a mysterious circus appears once a year, where a young girl looking to have some fun gets more than she bargained for. Thirteen-year-old perfectionist Riley Beasley doesn't have time for friends. She's too busy making her Ivy League dreams a reality. Her only "friend," Genevieve, is more of a persistent neighbor with an obsession for all things supernatural than actual confidante. But one night, Genevieve convinces Riley to sneak out and investigate the strange lights that have suddenly appeared in the surrounding woods. They follow the lights to find a magnificent circus in a clearing. Tickets cannot be purchased; guests must be invited and accept the invitation. Uncharacteristically, Riley finds herself immediately drawn to the carefree fun of the all-kids circus, where there are no adults to spoil the magic. She is particularly captivated by Miss Starr, the mysterious sixteen-year-old ringleader who always seems to be nearby. Genevieve is the first to point out the strange aspects of the circus, the troupe, and Miss Starr. Why do all the kids have a ghostly appearance? How is it that they can perform impossible feats without getting hurt? Why is Miss Starr so intent on convincing Riley to join her circus? And why does one of the troupe members look so familiar? Riley finds herself caught between Starr and her alluring circus and Genevieve's attempts to convince her that something is wrong. Will Riley solve the mystery unfolding in the circus tent before the final curtain falls? Or will she runaway with the circus forever?

*BY KAYLA COTTINGHAM*

*SPECIFICATIONS: 240 pages, Hardcover POB, ISBN 978-1-4197-6354-0, US $16.99 CAN $21.99 UK £11.99, AGES 10 to 14, MIDDLE-GRADE FICTION*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | AMULET BOOKS*

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Collector's Gift Set (EXCLUSIVE BOOK AND PLUSH)

Wimpy Kid just got a whole lot cheesier with this Collector's Gift Set that includes an exclusive cheese-dipped edition of *Diary of a Wimpy Kid*, a Greg Heffley plush backpack pull, and a deluxe keepsake box—a must-have for every fan! Relive your favorite moments with the book that started it all—featuring Greg Heffley, Rowley Jefferson, Manny, Rodrick, Fregley, and . . . the Cheese Touch! Before you open this box, be sure to cross your fingers—you wouldn't want to get the Cheese Touch!

*BY JEFF KINNEY*

*SPECIFICATIONS: 224 pages, WIDTH: 5 1/2" – 140mm, HEIGHT: 8 1/4" – 210mm, Boxed Set – Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-4197-8811-6, US $29.99 CAN $37.99, AGES 8 to 12*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | AMULET BOOKS*

Pokémon All Aboard: Let's Cruise! (An Abrams Extend-a-Book)

Sail along on the Pokémon cruise ship with Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Togepi, Charizard, and their friends! Written by Nichole Mara and illustrated by Andrew Kolb, *Pokémon: Let's Cruise!* is a unique interactive, accordion-fold board book, featuring die-cut windows to peek through and flaps to lift on every page. Join Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and their Pokémon friends as they set off on a thrilling cruise! Slide down the waterslide, bounce in the sandcastle, ride the playtime express train, and even visit the engine room! Don't miss all the details and things to find as you explore the whole ship with your Pokémon friends!

*WRITTEN BY NICHOLE MARA; ILLUSTRATED BY ANDREW KOLB*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 8 pages, WIDTH: 11" – mm, HEIGHT: 6" – mm, Board Book, ISBN 978-1-4197-8339-5, US $12.99 CAN $16.99 UK £9.99, AGES 3*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | BOARD BOOK | ABRAMS APPLESEED*

Marvel Alphablock: Deluxe Gift Edition (An Abrams BIG Block Book)

Newly updated to include The Fantastic Four, Sam Wilson's Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and more, readers can take a super-powered tour through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this chunky, oversized deluxe edition of *Marvel Alphablock*! From its highly original characters to its stunning locations, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is recognizable and beloved across the globe. Featuring thrilling scenes and fascinating characters from A to Z, this interactive board book is perfect for the youngest Marvel fan as well as seasoned collectors. This deluxe, jumbo-sized edition features die-cuts on every sturdy page, gatefolds, and a large, hefty trim size that is perfect for any collector's library. With illustrations in Peski Studio's bright, graphic style, *Marvel Alphablock* encourages the smallest Marvel fans to manipulate the alphabet in a whole new way and is a must-have ABC book.

*BY MARVEL; ILLUSTRATED BY PESKI STUDIO*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color illustrations throughout, 112 pages, WIDTH: 7 3/8" – mm, HEIGHT: 8 3/4" – mm, Casebound Board Book, ISBN 978-1-4197-8455-2, US $24.99 CAN $31.99 UK £17.99*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | BOARD BOOK, KIDS NOVELTY | ABRAMS APPLESEED*

Animation for the People: An Illustrated History of the National Film Board of Canada

*Animation for the People* traces the growth of the National Film Board of Canada and its animation artists, highlighting significant films, original visions, and innovative techniques. Through interviews conducted by author Charles Solomon with Board filmmakers and other animation artists, as well as original artwork from the films, readers will discover both the creative process of and the unusual techniques used by this unique brain trust.

*BY CHARLES SOLOMON; FOREWORD BY PETER DOCTER; INTRODUCTION BY SUZANNE GUÈVREMONT*

*SPECIFICATIONS: 300 color photographs, 256 pages, WIDTH: 10" – mm, HEIGHT: 9" – mm, Hardcover POB, ISBN 978-1-4197-5890-4, US $60.00 CAN $75.00 UK £45.00*

*PUB MONTH: NOVEMBER | POP CULTURE, ART, ENTERTAINMENT | ABRAMS BOOKS*

Literary Suits: Jane Austen Collection (PLAYING CARDS FOR AUSTENITES)

Introducing *Literary Suits: Jane Austen*, a mini library of playing card decks, including themed decks for *Pride and Prejudice*, *Sense and Sensibility*, and *Emma*, for Austenites who love card games as much as Mr. Hurst. With Lizzie and Darcy as the Queen and King in their deck, Emma and Mr. Knightley in theirs, and Jane Austen as the Joker in all three decks, the elegant illustrations by designer Janna Steagall make *Literary Suits: Jane Austen Collection* a must-have for collectors and players alike.

*ILLUSTRATED BY JANNA STEAGALL*

*SPECIFICATIONS: Three 52-card decks in a slipcase, 1 pages, WIDTH: 4" – mm, HEIGHT: 2" – mm, Boxed Set, ISBN 979-8-89396-066-2, US $18.99 UK £13.99, AGES 13*

*PUB MONTH: SEPTEMBER | FAMILIUS*

