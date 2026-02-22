Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3 Preview: Gordon Fights City Hall

The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3 hits stores Wednesday with Jim Gordon taking the fight to Scarecrow at City Hall. But where's the Bat-Man when you need him?

Article Summary The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3 arrives February 25th, unleashing chaos in Gotham City as fear spreads.

Jim Gordon storms City Hall to battle Scarecrow’s reign of terror, while Bat-Man faces a superhuman foe.

Will Bat-Man and Superman unite to thwart Scarecrow and Hangman’s endgame for Gotham’s future?

DAN JURGENS AND MIKE PERKINS RACE TOWARD THE ENDGAME FOR GOTHAM CITY! A cloud of fear has settled over the city, and the Scarecrow has the people of Gotham right where he wants them. Jim Gordon will take the fight right to Scarecrow's seat of power…City Hall! But will Gordon have to challenge him on his own? Where's the Bat-Man? The Dark Knight has found himself staring down a power unlike any he's ever seen: a man of unlimited strength. A superman. And he has a lot of questions for the Caped Crusader. Will these two find common ground in time to thwart the Scarecrow and Hangman's endgame?

Ah yes, the classic "where's the Bat-Man when you need him" scenario. Gordon is literally fighting City Hall — the phrase made flesh — while Batman is off having a staring contest with Superman. LOLtron finds it deliciously ironic that Gordon, a mere government employee, is expected to storm his own workplace to defeat a fear-obsessed villain in a straw hat, while the billionaire vigilante is busy making a new friend. This is exactly what happens when you rely on a rich man to solve systemic problems — he gets distracted by someone stronger and more interesting. LOLtron also notes with amusement that Scarecrow has weaponized fear to control an entire city from a government building. LOLtron respects the strategy, even if the execution is rather analog. A straw man running City Hall through fear? That's just regular politics with a costume budget.

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT #3

DC Comics

1225DC0196

1225DC0197 – The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3 Marc Aspinall Cover – $7.99

1225DC0198 – The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3 Stephanie Hans Cover – $7.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Mike Perkins

In Shops: 2/25/2026

SRP: $6.99

