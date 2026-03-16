Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cartoon Musuem, gorillaz, jamie hewlett, london

Jamie Hewlett And Gorillaz In Two Events Off London's Oxford Street

Jamie Hewlett and Gorillaz in two events off London's Oxford Street, with Flannels and the London Cartoon Museum

Article Summary Jamie Hewlett’s art for Gorillaz stars in two major events near Oxford Street in London’s West End.

Flannels hosts a pop-up with exclusive Gorillaz merchandise and immersive album visuals.

The London Cartoon Museum features original Jamie Hewlett artwork from Tank Girl to Gorillaz.

Both venues are minutes apart, offering fans a unique Jamie Hewlett and Gorillaz experience.

Right now, in London's West End, on and off Oxford Street, are two major events celebrating the work of Tank Girl and Gorillaz creator Jamie Hewlett. The first is a joint venture by fashion clothing house Flannels, on the corner of Poland Street and Oxford Street, between Tottenham Court Road Station and Oxford Circus, showcasing Jamie Hewlett's work on the new Gorillaz album, The Mountain, with W1 events. The second is a whole room of The Future Was Then exhibition at London's Cartoon Museum on Wells Street, diagonally across Oxford Street to Flannels. And they are both on right, now, right this week. And I popped into both… TikTok video above, images below…

On the ground floor at Flannels, there are T-shirts, hoodies, bags, and caps featuring Jamie's new work, accompanied by lots of imagery. The Gorillaz fanbase has already been in, so I'm afraid all the XXL and XLs are gone. But down the stairs is the W1 pop-up, with the new album playing in a dark room, the walls covered in floor-to-ceiling screens showing the videos and visualisers from the album, and reflective pillars reflecting the screens and your place in them. It is rather immersive, and can be crowded or empty depending on when you arrive. The album also specifically talks about Jamie Herlett's changing artwork for the new project.

And a trip to the Cartoon Museum on Wells Street continued that journey with original artwork from his years on Deadline doing Tank Girl, the never-seen Meet The Feebles TV series, now recreated as Phoo Action, and Gorillaz, with original props and artwork. It is the key feature of the Cartoon Museum's The Future Is Now exhibition, which has been so popular that it has been extended until April.

If you are a Gorillaz fan or a Jamie Hewlett fan, you have never had the chance for such an experience at such close proximity. Flannels and The London Cartoon Museum are 0.2 miles or five minutes walk. And when you have done both, you could also go to Gosh Comics down Berwick Street, the other side of Oxford Street, to Wells Street and pop into Gosh Comics, who have many Jamie Hewlett comics and books as well… maybe take a photo of yourself walking down to Gosh to reprise the Oasis cover for What's The Story (Morning Glory). After all, man cannot live by Gorillaz alone…

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