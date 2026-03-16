Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Superman | Tagged: invincible, skybound, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man

The Two Bestselling Spider-Man Comics This Month Aren't From Marvel

Isn't it weird how the two bestselling Spider-Man comic book this month aren't published by Marvel Comics?

Article Summary Two top-selling Spider-Man comics this month aren’t from Marvel but from Image Comics and DC Comics.

Marvel Team-Up #14 reprint from Image/Skybound outsold Amazing Spider-Man in comic shops for March.

DC’s upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover is expected to hit 300,000–500,000 preorders this month.

Despite strong sales, Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man placed third behind these surprise industry challengers.

Marvel's most recognisable comic book character, by far, is Spider-Man, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee in 1962. He's been challenged by Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine, Silver Surfer, Deadpool and Jeff the Land Shark over the decades, but Spider-Man reigns supreme. He appears in more movies, more lunch boxes, and more hoodies than any other. Which is why it is so surprising to discover that in March, in the direct market of comic book stores, two other publishers will be selling more of their Spider-Man comic books than Marvel.

And it's not even Scholastic with their Miles Morales: Spider-Man graphic novel line, which has sold very, very well indeed, in bookstores and book fairs. But there's no new Scholastic Spider-Man graphic novel for 2026. Not yet anyway, even as the previous volumes sell tens of thousands every month, which is pretty good going.

No, it's Image Comics and DC Comics. DC, with its upcoming Superman/Spider-Man comic book for the end of the month, fetching record orders and likely mid-six-figure sales, is expected to reach 300,000 to 500,000 orders. And Image Comics just published a reprint – a reprint, mind – of Marvel Team-Up #14 by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, which saw Spider-Man fight alongside Invincible. Originally published in 2005, it was recently reprinted for the Invincible Battle Beast #1 blind bag surprise. But then again this month, netting 130,000 orders and scoring way higher than Amazing Spider-Man on the reported sell-through figures from the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List.

Now, don't get me wrong here, or call me some kind of Spider-hater. Amazing Spider-Man sales are still strong, it remains one of Marvel's biggest and most reliable sellers. It's just that for March… Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man came third, behind Image and DC Comics.

All that will change in April, of course, when Marvel gets to publish All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman. Then the webspinners are off… Though it seems that the recent Invincible reprints from Image Comics/Skybound are selling even higher than Marvel Team-Up did.

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