Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jorge jimenez, mark waid, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man, tom brevoort

Our First Look At Doctor Octopus & Brainiac In Superman/Spider-Man

Our first look at Doctor Octopus and Brainiac by Jorge Jimenez from Superman/Spider-Man out at the end of the month

Article Summary Jorge Jimenez reveals first look at Doctor Octopus and Brainiac in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover

Mark Waid rewrote the DC story at Marvel's suggestion, swapping out Lex Luthor and Osborn for new villains

Superman and Spider-Man team up to tackle a crisis engineered by Brainiac and Doctor Octopus

New details and creator insights on the anniversary crossover event, releasing at the end of the month

Jorge Jimenez, artist on the lead story of DC Comics' Superman/Spider-Man, out at the end of the month, and written by Mark Waid, has shown off the look of the lead villains in that story, Doctor Octopus and Brainiac….

As Bleeding Cool has previously said, this story Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility, "sees Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight." As Doctor Octopus, radiation expert, steals Kryptonite for his new joint venture with Brainiac, he intends to extend the reach of his arms intergalactically… although, as we learned from Mark Waid, this was not always the plan. In a recent appearance on John Siuntres' Word Balloon Comics Podcast, Mark Waid revealed a change that Marvel Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing Tom Brevoort suggested, which meant a major rewrite.

First, on choosing Brainiac and Doctor Octopus as the villains for his Superman/Spider-Man story through DC. "Blind panic because I had written a plot and everybody approved it and it was all awesome and it used the same exact villains as Brad Meltzer did. I was using Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Carnage…" Well, not any more, though that let's us know a little more about the DC version. "We open with Doc Ock just being surly just being he's working on something in his lab, and he's just talking to himself. He's bitter because he asks Grok on his phone, right? Who does the world consider the greatest radiation specialist in the world? Bruce Banner. Well, who's the greatest robotics guy in the world? Will Magnus. This is something we forget, he was well known for radiation. That was his field of study back when he first started, a world-renowned authority on that, world-renowned authority on robotics, and he's cranky because no one remembers his accomplishments… And as he's sitting there, suddenly his arms come to life without his prompting, and they're grabbing stuff in the lab, and they're putting stuff together, and then it ends up being a Brainiac head, and Brainiac has a message for him, and there's your opening two pages."

As for that big last-minute change, "Tom Brevoort had a note, and goddamn him, it was a great note. I had Superman and Brainiac over here. Doc Ock and Spider-Man over here. And as Tom says, and it's so obvious in retrospect, "I can see Superman fight Brainiac anytime. When do I get to see Superman fight Dr. Octopus. When do I get to see Spider-Man fight Brainiac?" I'm like, god damn it. So, that was just tearing up the floorboards, but it made for a much better story."

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026 MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (A)

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

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