Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, doctor doom

Return Of Doctor Doom in Marvel's Captain America June 2026 Solicits

The Return of Doctor Doom to the Marvel Universe in Marvel Comics' Captain America June 2026 Solicits for Armageddon

Article Summary Doctor Doom returns in Captain America #12, reshaping Steve Rogers’ world before the Armageddon event.

Captain America teams up with S.H.I.E.L.D. in Latveria after their violent conflict with Red Hulk escalates.

Avengers: Armageddon looms as Cap is forced into alliance with Doom for a mission that changes their destinies.

Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti promise a pivotal story redefining Captain America and Doctor Doom’s dynamic.

Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, running alongside Zdarsky's upcoming Avengers: Armageddon series and Armageddon event, is part of Marvel Comics' upcoming June 2026 solicits, which are starting to eke themselves out… retailers have been told that there will be a Marvel Universe pre-Armageddon and post-Armageddon…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 6/24

After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since One World Under Doom, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! "The current arc sees Captain America accompany the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D. into Latveria to maintain order in Doom's absence. But Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A. Red Hulk, is determined to enact revenge on Latveria, and his actions have dire repercussions, both for Captain America and the world. As the world—and a new team of Avengers—unites against Red Hulk in AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, Captain America finds himself enlisted in a startling war against his will, serving at the behest of Victor Von Doom! Doom, not seen since his fall in last year's One World Under Doom, needs Cap's help for his most ambitious plan ever in a shocking arc that continues to boldly redefine Captain America and Doctor Doom's dynamic and serves as a key companion piece to AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON."

"I love writing Doom," Zdarsky said. "After my first arc with him and Cap, I knew I needed them to meet again! Their dynamic is incredibly fun, and this encounter will change both characters for a very long time!" With covers above by Valerio Schiti and Cory Smith.

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