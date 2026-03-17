Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Dark Knights of Steel, elseworlds, supergirl

DC Adds Supergirl: Survive & Dark Knights Of Steel II To Elseworlds

DC Comics adds Supergirl: Survive and Dark Knights Of Steel II to their Elseworlds line in June and July 2026

Article Summary DC Elseworlds expands with Dark Knights of Steel II, Supergirl: Survive, and Superman: Father of Tomorrow

Dark Knights of Steel II brings Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt back to a medieval DC Universe in July 2026

Supergirl: Survive reimagines Kara and Kal-El as survivors escaping Krypton’s destruction in June 2026

Superman: Father of Tomorrow explores Jor-El’s arrival on Earth instead of Kal-El, debuting May 27, 2026

DC Comics is adding Supergirl: Survive by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Rod Reis to its line of Elseworlds books in June, alongside the release of the Supergirl movie, with Kara-El rescuing Kal-El from a Krypton destroying itself in a very different way. As well as the sequel Elseworlds series Dark Knights of Steel II by Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt in July. And alongside the already solicited Superman: Father of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter and Danny Earls, in which it was Jor-El who made the trip to Earth, not Kal-El.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II

The medieval DC Universe returns to fire and fury. DC will also return to one of its most beloved alternate–universe sagas with Dark Knights of Steel II, launching July 15 from writer Tom Taylor and artist Otto Schmidt, with covers by Yasmine Putri. More details will be revealed soon. Superman: Father of Tomorrow and Supergirl: Survive join the DC Elseworlds line with their May and June debuts, followed in July by DC's Dark Knights of Steel II. Fans can look forward to bold new visions of iconic characters, sweeping alternate histories, and the continued expansion of DC's signature imprint for Super Hero stories set outside the main DC Universe.

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE

A Krypton That Burns. A Universe That Doesn't Want Them. A Girl Who Refuses to Die.

Kara Zor-El lives a life of small problems—school dances, family squabbles, and the impossible task of holding her floppy baby cousin Kal—but Krypton has big ones. As General Zod tightens his grip and the planet begins to burn, Kara and Kal are launched into the stars together, trapped in a prototype rocket and fighting to survive a universe that doesn't care if they live or die. Supergirl: Survive, a new DC Elseworlds comic book series written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan with art and covers by Rod Reis, launches on June 3. Parker and Sheridan (Eisner Award nominees for Kill Your Darlings) join visionary artist Reis (New Mutants) for a harrowing Elseworlds tale of two refugees bound by blood, trauma, and hope.

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW

What If the Man of Tomorrow… Was Jor-El?

When the planet Krypton explodes, a lone rocket escapes the destruction—not carrying Kal-El, but his father. Jor-El crash-lands in Kansas, where a kindly couple takes him in. As he adjusts to life on Earth, Jor-El discovers he can help his new home not only with his powers, but with his brilliant mind. This is the story of a Man of Steel and Science—and the world he saves. Superman: Father of Tomorrow, a new DC Elseworlds comic book series written by Kenny Porter with art and covers by Danny Earls, launches just ahead of Supergirl: Survive, on May 27.

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