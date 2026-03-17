Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, dan slott, jon kent, Reign Of The Superboys, super sons, Superman Unlimited

The Return Of Jon Kent & Damian Wayne As The Super Sons From Dan Slott

The Return of Jon Kent and Damian Wayne as the Super Sons, in Superman Unlimited's Reign Of The Superboys event written by Dan Slott

Article Summary Jon Kent and Damian Wayne reunite as the Super Sons in Dan Slott's Superman Unlimited: Reign of the Superboys.

Jonathan Kent is de-aged to his Super Sons era, setting up a fan-favorite dynamic with Damian Wayne.

Solicits tease time-bending threats, surprising twists, and a major Super Sons reunion under Dan Slott's pen.

Expect character-driven moments, mysterious villains, and classic Super Sons adventures with new stakes.

Superman Unlimited writer Dan Slott went on John Siuntres' Word Balloon video podcast this week, talking up everything from Reign of the Superboys to Spider-Man/Superman, Fantastic Four: First Foes and The Spectacular Spider-Man Brand New Day. But it was one detail from his Superman Unlimited story that caught my ear, as Superman Unlimited #11 launches this week from DC Comics, and I don't mean the return of Beppo the Super Monkey. Here are the upcoming solicits for the series, along with select covers.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #11

(W) Dan Slott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Dan Mora

THE FINAL MOMENTS OF JON KENT! What's worse than a fifth-dimensional imp? A fourth-dimensional demon! Jon Kent faces off against his greatest archenemy, a terrifying time-bending foe who's attacking him years before they've ever met! Witness the final moments of Jon Kent, Superman. Also in this issue: Superboy?! No. Really? Wait. What?! Yeah. You'd better not miss this one. Call your retailer now. Reserve your copy now. Don't wait. Go. Call. Now! $4.99 3/18/2026

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #12

(W) Dan Slott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Taurin Clarke

REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS HEATS UP! Little (super) boy lost! Tomorrow Man has a shocking surprise for Lois Lane. His name is Jon Kent, and he's just a little boy. The Reign of the Superboys continues! (And, possibly…the reign of a super…monkey?)

$4.99 4/15/2026

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #13

(W) Dan Slott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Taurin Clarke

REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS CONTINUES! One word should fill you with fear: Metropolis! Two syllables should have you running for your lives! Beware the wrath of Beppo! The power of a Kryptonian with the mind of an angry primal beast! Can Tomorrow Man and Superboy even hope to stop the Mad Mammal of Might…Super Monkey?! The reign of the Superboys continues…as Jon Kent's life takes a surprising turn that super-fans won't want to miss! $4.99 5/20/2026

So the series sees Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, de-aged to his Super Sons Jon Kent era. But what are the Super Sons if they are not plural? Because, in one of the biggest fan-pleasing reveals, Dan Slott shared that there would be a Super Sons reunion. As Jon Kent teams up once more with Damian Wayne, recapturing the much-missed dynamic from past stories, before Jon Kent was aged up. Slott noted this was a key draw for him joining DC, aiming to deliver fun, character-driven moments amid the chaos. He teased "very interesting things happening to Jon Kent" and a "what? No, how is this possible?" twist that brings the pair back together…

Damian Wayne is not mentioned in the solicits. Is he the teased Tomorrow Man? Or is it the time-travelling demon Master TXYZ? Does the Demon transform Damian Wayne? And what does he do to Jon Kent to make him look so demonic? Superman Unlimited #11 is out tomorrow, and I have no idea… but here's a preview.

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