The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits

Rebellion launch The Best Of 2000AD for Free Comic Book Day, but also have a bunch of 2000AD, Judge Dredd and more for their March 2022 solicits and solicitations. Including more Regened 2000AD, the Best of John Wagner's Judge Dredd, Birdman And Chicken from Krazy Comics, and more.

FCBD 2022 BEST OF 2000 AD ISSUE ZERO

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN220034

(W) Al Ewing, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Burnham (A) Vv Glass, Mick McMahon, Kevin O'Neill, Chris Burnham (CA) Ian McQue

The Wait is over! The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is back – longer page-counts, more thrill-power – the essential gateway to the 'Galaxy's Greatest Comic'. In this BRAND-NEW Issue Zero primer for the highly anticipated quarterly graphic novels series: A-listers Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk, We Only Find Them When They're Dead) and V.V. Glass (The Last Witch, Assassin's Creed) team up for a brand-new and exclusive Judge Dredd adventure! Plus, Nemesis The Warlock by Pat Mills and Kevin O'Neill (Marshall Law), Superbean by John Wagner (History of Violence) and Mick McMahon (Boba Fett), and a Future Shock at the ends of the earth from Batman Inc. and Die! Die! Die artist Chris Burnham! Featuring a cover by Star Wars concept art artist Ian McQue!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

2000 AD JANUARY 2022 PROG PACK (MARCH ON SALE) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221604

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd leads a team of cadets and Citi-Def soldiers through the war-torn streets of Mega-City One in 'The Citadel'; a journalist investigates sect infiltration in Brink: 'Mercury Retrograde'; the vampire Constanta returns in a new series of Fiends of the Eastern Front as he becomes embroiled in the Cold War in '1963'; and Kingmaker, The Order, and Proteus Vex all come to their explosive finales!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 28.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221605

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The future lawman comes under attack in the Pan-African enclave of Profundia in Praise Zort!; there's a monster rampaging through Badrock in Lawless: 'Ballots Over Badrock'; Goya's infection continues to spread in Death; there's gang confrontation in Diamond Dogs III; and the race kicks off in 'Surfer'. Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged GN Hawk's epic adventure continues from Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 10.99

2000 AD REGENED TPB VOL. 3

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221606

The galaxy's favourite thrill-powered science fiction comic is back with another line up of electrifying stories aimed at all ages! Reimagined versions of classic 2000 AD characters like Judge Dredd, star alongside brand new characters, specially created for a younger audience. In this, the third smashing volume, follow the action packed adventures of Cadet Dredd as he battles giant robots! Save the world from aliens with Judge Anderson! Meet the mightiest cat burglar of Mega-City One! Marvel at the brain-busting and jaw dropping Future Shocks! Plus, in an exclusive new strip, classic 2000 AD characters the Harlem Heroes return!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2022

SRP: 15.99

BEST OF JOHN WAGNERS JUDGE DREDD HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221607

He is one of the best-known voices in British comics, respected and revered for revitalising the industry in the 1970s and co-creating the iconic 'Lawman of the future' – Judge Dredd. In celebration of his forty-five years chronicling the madness and mayhem of Mega-City One, this collection features some of the funniest, most poignant and action-packed tales penned by the great man himself.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BIRDMAN AND CHICKEN TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221608

To the outside world, Dick Lane and Chic Dodds look like two average, law-abiding citizens. However, they lead an amazing double life – for when fiendish finks and vile villains step over the line, Dick and Chic strike back as the crime-fighting duo, Birdman and Chicken! Cowled, caped and equipped with a vast array of crime-busting gadgets, Birdman and Chicken fight back against the likes of The Giggler, Sourpuss, The Puzzler and Father Time – and sometimes they win! A rib-tickling parody of the 1966 Batman television series, Trevor Metcalfe's super-series was a highlight of Krazy comic every week and is finally collected here for the first time.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 24.99

COMPLETE SCARLET TRACES TP VOL 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221609

This third volume of the critically acclaimed and visionary comic book sequel to H.G. Wells' iconic novel The War of the Worlds! It is 1968 and the Martians have finally returned and are ready to wreck their terrible revenge. Can a ragtag team of Humans and Venusian survivors, spread across the solar system, stop the Martian plan to weaponise the sun itself and wipe humanity off the Earth!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JUDGE DREDD BLAZE OF GLORY TPB (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN221610

Go on patrol and see Mega-City One – and beyond – through the eyes of Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), one of the most original writers in comics, as Judge Dredd dispenses justice to mutants, laidback religious cults, the Sex Olympics and Santa Claus. But when polite ex-stripper Zombo appears in his dimension, has old Stoney Face finally met his match? Collecting many of Ewing's outrageous Judge Dredd stories for the first time and featuring an all-star cast of artists, including Liam Sharp (Green Lantern, Wonder Woman), John Higgins (Dreadnoughts: Breaking Ground, Judge Dredd, Watchmen), Simon Fraser (Judge Dredd, Nikolai Dante) and Ben Willsher (Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd), this is an essential collection for fans of the Law.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 16.99