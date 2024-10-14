Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval

Absolute Superman #1 is out in November, but today is its Final Order Cut-Off date or FOC. Which means its time for very specific spoilers...

Article Summary Discover a new Krypton with forbidden XXXXX and a strict XXXXX system challenging Jor-El and Lara-El.

The S shield represents XXXXXX in Absolute Superman, redefining the iconic symbol's meaning.

Meet the XXXXXX in the Absolute Universe, adding new layers to Superman's story.

Absolute Lois Lane takes a XXXXXX, adding a bold twist to her character.

Absolute Superman #1 is out in November, but today is its Final Order Cut-Off date or FOC. By now, people should be used to ordering large for the Absolute comics, but some always wait till the last minute. Well, here are three spoilers that might make you warm towards the title, as was done for Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman.

1) Caste in Kryptonite

Those who have read Absolute Batman know that the parental situation of Bruce Wayne differs in the Absolute Universe (now trademarked by DC). Those who have read solicits know that Absolute Wonder Woman has no mother figure in Hippolyta and the Amazons, and those who have read spoilers know who she has instead. It has been pointed out that Absolute Superman has no Ma and Pa Kent, and no Smallville. no farm. Well, I mean, not like we knew. But what about his other parents, Jor-El and Lara-El of Krypton?

Originally Jor-El, Superman's biological father, was a leading scientist on the planet Krypton before its destruction. Later versions saw Lara join her husband in that role. But in Absolute Superman, they are not part of this elite. Turns out that independent scientific research is illegal… and Lara and Jor are forbidden from engaging in it.

This Krypton has a serious class system imposed upon it from the scientific elite over the unskilled labourers. Instead they are farmers and part time mechanics. But what technological expertise ordinary Kryptoniana have, it is dwarfed by climate change. And geography change. And geology change. Rain costs, the tech isn't what it once was and something is clearly up. Both politically, as Lana sees it, and environmentally, as Jor-El does. And both have been exiled to the commonest of castes as a result.

2. It no longer stands for hope

The S shield is not the House Of El in Absolute Superman. It is the caste symbol of the lowest of the low. The labourers, the workers, the people of steel. So no wonder that their son, the Absolute Superman, is keen for the same not to occur on Earth. While the Lazarus Corporation make a practical workers class all of their own.

3. There are Omega Men

Yup. Oh and, as we said before, Absolute Lois Lane is in the military. Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval goes ion sale on the 6th of November, 2024.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

