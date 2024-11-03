Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Revealed (Super Spoilers)

The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Revealed wirh some Super Spoilers.. begone those who wish to remain unspoiled!

Article Summary Discover the new S shield meaning in Absolute Superman's class-focused universe on Krypton and Earth.

Lazarus Corporation unveils their mysterious connection to labor exploitation and Superman's challenges.

Absolute XXXXXX emerges as a significant threat to Superman, monitoring him from the Nevada Desert.

Get ready for Absolute Superman's ongoing saga with thrilling insights into the next issue's storyline.

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers/// Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran three spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, out this Wednesday from DC Comics. A few days later, DC Comics confirmed one of them, how Absolute Superman is about class and caste systems, firstly on Krypton and then on Earth. We also reported,"The S shield is not the House Of El in Absolute Superman. It is the caste symbol of the lowest of the low. The labourers, the workers, the people of steel. So no wonder that their son, the Absolute Superman, is keen for the same not to occur on Earth. Meanwhile, the Lazarus Corporation makes a practical workers' class of its own." Also, "There are Omega Men", and as we said before, Absolute Lois Lane is in the military. She is Agent Lane…"

But who is the Lazarus Corporation, seeming to be behind all this exploitation, and with their name on everything? The similarity to LexCorp got some tongues wagging, while others thought that it could refer to Batman villain Ra's Al Ghul and his Lazarus pits. But it seems not…

I mean, that's Absolute Brainiac, isn't it? Technological creation, monitoring Superman from afar, describing him as a toy to be played with, wondering about his origins, with bottled environments chattering away to his left. He may be out in the Nevada Desert, but that's not that far, really…

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!