The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022

It's been three years and it's time for the Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog, Facebook, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, and a little Google …. what to do after San Diego Comic-Con when the clock ticks past 7 pm. This is the third and final version of this List, but if you want to add any last minute updates, contact richjohnston@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, 20th July

Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick Off Party! Lineup includes fan favorite flashback band The Flux Capacitors, incredible DJs, and live performances that lean into the theme of the evening. And if you know anything about RPO, you'll know to expect a few fun surprises throughout the night. GA tickets include access to the party, all live entertainment, and IG-worthy photo ops. VIP perks to be announced, but expect an exclusive entry point, an exclusive photo op, themed swag, and more. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, $35-$275

Night At The Comic-Con Museum, Join us for an amazing night celebrating the induction of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame! Experience a spectacular night of cosplay, characters, festive food, creative cocktails, immersive exhibits and entertainment all in celebration of Spider-Man at the Comic-Con Museum. Comic-Con Museum 2131 Pan American Plaza, $250

Hells Fire Club Themed Party at Toro Night Club, Check out the 2 dance floors with amazing sound, décor, and lighting. We have a live dj performing all the favorites on top 40, throw backs, and hip hop and more. We will have guest DJs take the bottom floor and perform all EDM styles and more. Toro, 672 Fifth Avenue $5, 9pm on.

VHS Collection, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue 8pm $22.50

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Preview Night Party. VIP preview party for their SDCC Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Experience 6-9pm. Invitation only. 454 6th Avenue

THURSDAY, 21st July

Collider/Hulu/Prey Screening followers by Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg for the Q&A. 8.30pm, email for invite and location

Munky King X Disburst 13tgh Annual SDCC Party, There will be music, live painting, and a silent auction, with live art being created Luke Chueh, Ezra Brown, Camilla d'Errico, N.C. Winters, N8 Van Dyke, and Dan Quintana, Basic Pizza, 9pm, 410 10th Ave.

Hells Fire Themed Bar Crawl – Thursday Night, The bar crawl for our Comic Con fans. We want all heroes, villains, magicians, star wars fans. Come join us as we get free drinks and free cover to explore some of the best venues in San Diego. We have one of the best groups in San Diego to party with and can make venues better with our events added to them. Your wristband includes cover to all venues. One free drink or shot with drink discounts as well. We start at 700pm at Popular Bar in the middle of the Gas Lamp, $10, Tin Roof, 401 G Street, 7pm-2am

ComiXology Co-Sponsors the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Comic-Con Welcome Party Join CBLDF and their contributing members Thursday night, July 21, for the convention's most popular comic-focused party. CBLDF will host the party at the Westgate Hotel's Terrace Under the Stars starting at 8 pm. The welcome party brings together all corners of the comics community, including retailers, publishers, creators, educators, and fans. The party will have hot and cold hors d'oeuvres for the first 90 minutes and a cash bar through the evening until 12 am. It's open to the public, with free admission for CBLDF members and all others asked to make a voluntary contribution. Attendees will also get an up-close look at the art to be auctioned Saturday night. Westgate Hotel, 1055 2nd Ave, 8-11pm.

Her Universe Fashion Show, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego 6pm.

HERMITUDE (Mirror Mountain Tour) at AFTERtheCON with Comic Con Radio and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment in partnership with SPO!LER Magazine, at Bang Bang San Diego, 526 Market Street 8pm-2am 21+

False Idol Geek Tiki Copalli Rum Event False Idol is hosting Geeki Tikis and pouring a specialty drink menu featuring Copalli Rum. Seatings at 5pm- 7pm and from 7:30pm – 9:30pm. Tickets are $30 per person for two drink tickets that also double as raffle tickets for a chance to win collectible mugs and swag. Additional drink purchases will receive another raffle ticket to increase chances of winning. There is also a $20 option for those willing to stand and do not need a table. With every additional drink purchased, guests will get another raffle ticket to increase chances of winning. 675 W Beech St

Silent Cosplay Bowl Silent Bowl CosPlay competition, with prizes for the best costume, strike dance, and more. 7-11pm. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $20 for the silent party, or $35 for both. Tavern+Bowl East Village, 930 Market Street

The Booty Boys/Headcase/District 78 Bootyology After Party, Portside Pier, 1360 N Harbor Drive on the waterfront. Open to public with proof of attendance (giveaway) from the Booty Boys panel from 5.30-6.30pm at the Grand & Marriott Marquis. Bootyology After-Party runs from 8pm-midnight.

An Evening With Shatner Rooftop Afterparty, Legion M, Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave, Legion M celebrates William Shatner on Thursday, July 21st, with a day of events at Theatre Box in downtown San Diego, culminating with a rooftop party from 8PM – 10:30PM. Tickets for the limited-capacity event are $140 and include general admission plus a special performance from The Shat himself! You can also purchase party tickets that include a VIP Meet & Greet with Shatner for $240. (COVID vaccine or proof of negative test required.) 8pm-10.30pm

Attack The Doc! Secret Early Test Screening, early test screening of Chris Gore's documentary, chronicling the behind the scenes events at G4 and Attack of the Show. Landmark Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Avenue, 7pm.

Attack The Doc! After Part with Chris Gore and Nerdrotic. U-31 Bar, 3112 University Avenue, 9pm.

SD Comiccon Badge Holder's Facebook Group meet-up, Athens Market Taverna, 7pm, raffle at 10pm.

FukdWorld Comic-Con Video Premiere, AfterParty, limited edition merchandise for sale, as well as raffle prizes Chee Chee Bar, 929 Broadway at 9pm- midnight.

Super Hero Themed costume Party with Major Lazer, a DJ music trio which includes Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, will be performing at the Bloom Nightclub, 4th Avenue, 9:30pm from $30.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. Noon-10pm.

Scholastic Graphix Comics & Cocktails Party, Hilton Gaslamp, New Leaf Room, 401K St, 7-9pm. Was Invite Only, but now at Capacity, no more invitations are being made or accepted.

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm

Valor & Vellum Pin Trade, drink, socialize, and trade pins/figures/NFTs with Priscilla Wilson, Hilton Bayfront bar, 7pm

Fandom's Fifth Annual Party Presented in Partnership with Paramount+ and Z2 Comics, Fans who attend the party will receive a custom collectable event lanyard and Pinfinity pin, which will provide an exclusive augmented reality experience for attendees that they can continue to relive throughout the year. Guests can dive into their favorite Paramount+ series in the Fandom & Paramount+ interactive photo booth. Not only can attendees share these photos on social media, but they'll also be streamed on the party's giant LED screen in a digital mosaic celebrating the love of fans, quench your thirst at our Halo- themed bar complete with drinks inspired by Halo, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The Fandom Party welcomes fans, celebrities, press, and industry influencers. Performance by visionary DJ, producer, and artist Don Diablo.Email fandomrsvp@bhimpact.com Invite Only. Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 5th Avenue, 7-11pm.

"Shhhhhhhhhhhhh! A BNNY RBBT Experience" – ten minutes from San Diego Convention Center. Sights unseen. Sounds unheard. Experiences unexplored. Partial outdoor, mostly indoor event. BNNY RBBT-related costumes and flair encouraged but not mandatory! $40

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2022 Dinner ( includes: appetizer, main course, dessert & foutain drinks/tea/lemonade). 11×14 Full Figure Drawing of Your Choice (samples below) A Ledkilla Spiderman 2099 White Cover Remark, Limited Edition Prints, Limited Edition Ledkilla hat (Event Only). 5 signatures on items you bring., 3 Random Signed Raw Books from Ken's Personal Collection, PLUS a bonus remark on any item you bring. 1 Raffle Ticket for GRAND PRIZE of Original 11×17 At Home Commission by Ken, $500

Fat Man Beyond San Diego Comic-Con Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin are bringing you all the pop culture news that's fit to print on the verge of San Diego Comic Con! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30

Club 90's Stranger Things Night 9pm 18+. House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, $18

w00tstout Stone Brewing – Kettner. Ten years ago, we unleashed a beer that has since stood as the pinnacle of beer, geekery and beer geekery. To mark a decade of w00tstout, we're throwing an epic yet intimate affair at the Stone Brewing Tap Room – Kettner. Expect a mind-melting array of w00stout creations (including casks, past releases and a special cuvee blend), tasty bites, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Stone brewers and this year's label artist, Jim Calafiore! 1202 Kettner Blvd suite 101, 7-11pm $85 including

15 3oz tasters (5 of which count towards w00tstout pours)

Rare glassware from past w00tstout releases to take home

Tasty bites including a special dessert creation to pair with Stone w00tstout 10.0

Live DJ

Fandom Without Fear meetup at SDCC 2022 – hosted by Team #SavedDaredevil. Basic Bar/Pizza, 410 10th Ave, 6pm. RSVP

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 10pm to close.

FRIDAY, 22nd July

IMDboat Hosts A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast Party. 7:30–11:30pm. Invitation only. IMDboat, 600 Convention Way.

Hollywood Reporter and FX Present What We Do in the Shadows Vampire Night Club, 345 6th Avenue, 9-11pm Invite only

The We Audition ONES TO WATCH VIP Talent Party & Erica Barry Book Signing, This is a special VIP Charity ticket to the WeAudition.com Ones To Watch VIP Talent Party during ComicCon 2022 including a book signing by Social Media & Content Expert Erica Barry, author of Don't Wait, Create. This is an EXCLUSIVE party for talent and film industry, but 30 tickets only are available to fans to mingle with talent, meet Erica & receive a signed copy of her book DON'T WAIT, CREATE! WestBrew, 701 Island Avenue, 5-8pm.

IGN presents The Callisto Protocol SDCC 2022 Party, 21+ Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, RSVP Invite Only 207 5th Avenue, 7.30pm

Cocktails and Conversations with the Kulipari Creators: Kulipari NFTs, Former NFL star, Kulipari creator, and President of Outlook OVFX Studios Trevor Pryce, plus two additional members of his studio, will be on-site for a cocktail conversation that will cover Kulipari's move to HULU, new seasons of the show, the upcoming feature-length film, Kulipari's VR and console games, and the soon to launch NFT project with IMPOSSIBLE THINGS. This intimate event is limited to the first 100 guests and is first come, first served. RSVP does NOT guarantee admittance. This is a 21+ event. Entry includes 2 free cocktails and light bites. The Lion's Share's Private Upstairs Venue, 629 Kettner Boulevard, 6-8.30pm

COMIC CON AFTER DARK COSPLAY FRIDAY Special Guest Celebrities, Your favorite DJ's spinning top trending HiPHOP + RnB + electronic mixes. MASSIVE SOUND 1000+ capacity MULTI LEVEL night club . Doors open @ 9pm til late night AfterHourz to access guest-list text "PARTY619" to 74121. 18+ entry 21+ Bar Area, Downtown Underground, 1320 5th Avenue, $0-$30

Locker-Room Comic-Con Edition, Every 4th Friday of the month we provide a safe space to explore your kinky side, dance, and socialize with like minded individuals. Whether your curious or experienced, this is the place. This month we celebrate San Diego Comic Con with special edition Locker-Room. We want to see you dress up in your favorite comic book, cosplay, or whatever else fun for the night. DJ Eli will be spinning some gamer tracks, Go-Go's and giveaways throughout the night. More surprises to cum. Hope YOU can make it. The Merrow 1271 University Avenue, $6

LOMALAND PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF VILLAINY! To celebrate the glorious return of Comic-Con, we will be hosting a wicked gathering of contests, a competition of cinematic expertise, Special Project pours and 'Space Battle' themed slushies at Lomaland on 7/22 at 6PM. Patrons are highly encouraged to don their finest antihero-inspired attire, the most nefarious of which shall receive medals & highest honors. If you're in the mood to get down on some exceedingly tasty rare beers and slushies, all while putting your mastery of all things big screen to the test, feel free come party with us, villain-style. Lomaland Fermentorium, 3725 Greenwood St, 6pm

The Walking Dead Fan Celebration, set pieces, props, and artifacts from all seasons of the series. There will also be multiple photo opportunities, special guests, exclusive giveaways, themed beverages, snacks, custom designed screen-printed t-shirts (with four designs to choose from), the chance to transform yourself into the undead at a Walking Dead-inspired walker make-up station, and more. Hilton Gaslamp Hotel. 401 K Street, 7.30-11.30pm 21+. Wait list here.

COMIC-CON PERREO FRIDAYS, San Diego's BIGGEST Reggaeton Party. FREE W/ RSVP BEFORE 10 PM This is a 21+ only party in the gaslamp quarter. Gaslamp Latino, TORO, 672 Fifth Avenue

Oddkey Spawnoki Holder Event with Todd McFarlane. You must hold at least 1 Original Spawnoki to enter and participate in the event — and proof will be required to enter using either Spawnoki Holder Status either through Discord ID or by presenting your spawnoki to a member of the team at the entrance to the event for verification. RSVP Only. The iN Gallery, 1878 Main Street, 5-10pm.

Shortboxed Meetup, private party open only to Shortboxed users. Free drinks, food, games, and giveaways! Hang with the Shortboxed crew and meet other collectors after a long day at the con. Valid Shortboxed accounts will receive a confirmation email to attend the meetup. No attendance without a confirmation email and wristband- sorry, no exceptions. Space is extremely limited, and we cannot guarantee entry, so RSVP early by submitting your Shortboxed account email. Closing RSVPs on Tuesday, July 19th at 9 pm. Punch Bowl Social 1485 E St, 7:30-10:30pm

FanologyPV and Nerdist present Paper Girls"SDCC Party San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive, Suite 120, Invitation only. 8pm-Midnight.

Paper Girls Special Fan Screening – Join the cast and creators of Paper Girls for a red-carpet screening to celebrate the series' upcoming July 29 premiere on Prime Video. The rooftop event will include '80s-themed food and beverages, exclusive poster giveaways, and special photo moments. 7pm, Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt

Comic Con Yacht Party, Complimentary boarding glass of champagne, 2 Decks which include a Dance Floor, Bar, and Lounge areas, Spectacular views of the Downtown Skyline, Coronado Bridge, Convention Center, and the beauty of San Diego Bay, DJ spinning Hip Hop / House Music on the upper deck, Todays top hits including Hip Hop/Pop music played in speak-easy environment on lower deck, Fully stocked bar serviced by professional and friendly bartenders (special signature Marvel themed drinks will be available!) VIP Bottle/Table services, Chere Amie Yacht, 1901 N. Harbor Drive, 9-11.30pm $45-$300

SDCC Middle-Earth Moot, private party with your fellow fans of Middle-earth! There will be food, drink, and merriment, in a private location, which will be specially decorated for the occasion – including a sneak peek at some costumes from the show! There will be photo ops, and every attendee will receive a gift to take home. Plus – there might just be some very special guests… This event is FREE, but numbers are strictly limited. There is no age limit – 21+ will be given a wrist band at the door. 6-8.30pm

MARSH with SARASBRODIR at AFTERtheCON with Comic Con Radio and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment in partnership with SPO!LER Magazine, at Bang Bang San Diego, 526 Market Street 8pm-2am 21+

SDCC Burton Bash: A Party For The Recently Deceased A themed atmosphere and photo ops to…die…for. Familiar Burton characters will guide you through your journey. Disneyworld darling DJ Elliot will headline the evening's entertainment, thrilling all with his uniquely awesome takes on geek beats. Costume + Cos-Makeup Contest: with awesome prizes from Ve Neill's Legends Makeup Academy Beverage: Imbibe in delicious themed drinks including Wonka's alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets! Food: Satisfy your post-con cravings with decadent and tasty fare from Sugar Factory's American Brasserie menu VE NEILL, Academy Award winning makeup artist behind Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Mrs. Doubtfire, Pirates of The Caribbean, and more, will be providing some fantastic prizes. Sugar Factory American, 701 Fifth Avenue, 6pm-2am, 21+

The Disney Afternoon with D23 ‑ Member Mixer ‑ presented by BoxLunch, D23 Gold Members and their guests will have the Punchbowl Social San Diego to themselves from 3 to 5 p.m. Everyone will be able to enjoy specialty snacks and delicious refreshments—plus a few sweet surprises, and a variety of complimentary activities, including bowling, bocce ball, and ping-pong. Punchbowl Social, 2-5pm.

Crunchyroll and 88rising present Crunchyroll-Hime Dance Party, featuring DJ Jun Inagawa + J-girl pop group Atarashii Gakko. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, 7pm-9:30pm

The Nerd & Fight Capital NFT at Exposé Gentleman's Club, 5520 Kearny Villa Rd for a special cosplay night. Free entry for Fight Capital NFT holders along with some exclusive merch for our community, 10pm-1pm.

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm.

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm-11pm.

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl – American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25.

D23 Derezzed Tron 40th Anniversary Dance Party for D23 Members, Programs in attendance will thrill to the electronic beats of DJ sets from Jason Bentley, Music Supervisor of Tron: Legacy and KCRW Host and Musical Director, and one of the hottest global names in electronic music, Qrion, along with some surprises specially coded for pure enjoyment. There will be light snacks and sweets, and a commemorative keepsake. All users who enter the Grid are asked to prepare accordingly and equip themselves in the most cyber-chic patterns available. Identity Discs, Light Suits, and Coded Circuitry Ensembles are highly encouraged, like a night at the End of Line Club. Until then, plan to update those identity discs and power up the Lightcycles for a night unlike any other. House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm-11pm. $45-$65.

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 7pm.

Clerks, Too Are you excited for Clerks III? Clerks, Too is here to scratch that itch in the meantime. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 9pm.

G-Soul Plays San Diego Comic-Con, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50.

The Upside Down-load by Beau Maître d' San Diego. Lineup includes fan favorite and TAO resident DJ Dyluxe. We aim to be the most unforgettable Comic Con party for those who want to continue the fun after the Comic Con convention. Tickets include complimentary local celebrity chef curated hors d'oeuvres tray passed from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM by San Diego's elite waitstaff, premium open bar from 6 PM to 7 PM and a plethora of opportunities to capture the best social photos you've ever posted. This event will be stocked with premium spirits, graphic cocktails, bubble cocktails and hand-crafted speciality cocktails. At Ultimate Skybox at Diamond View Tower, 350 Tenth Avenue $110 to $2500, 6pm.

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 8-10pm.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom-created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. 10am-8pm.

Heroes Reforged Meet-Up. Upstairs balcony, Mike Hess Brewing in Seaport Village. 5pm-7pm

SATURDAY, 23rd July

Bad Idea Comics Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10pm. Entrance only with Bad Idea First Customer Pin and RSVP. Atom! Freeman will be on the door checking and you don't want to mess with him. RSVP as well. (MOVED FROM THURSDAY)

Comicon Singles Cocktail Mixer Special prizes for the best costumes, 3656 Ruffin Rd, 6pm-midnight. $15.

DILF San Diego "HEROES & VILLAINS" by Joe Whitaker Presents, PRIZES GIVEN OUT FOR BEST COSTUMES, The Rail, 3796 Fifth Avenue, 9pm-2am, $20

DENNEY and ADAM ROSE at AFTERtheCON with Comic Con Radio and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment in partnership with SPO!LER Magazine, at Bang Bang San Diego, 526 Market Street 8pm-2am 21+

CBLDF Art Auction All proceeds will benefit CBLDF's ongoing battle against the rising tide of censorship in our schools, libraries, and stores. The auction is open to all — You do not need a Con badge to attend. 8-10 pm, Sapphire AB room.San Diego Hilton Bayfront

The Crossrip Party, the Los Angeles Ghostbusters fan group returns to fundraise for the Starlight Children's Foundation. ilent auction, prizes, Ghostbusters themed drinks, trivia and more. Doors open at 5pm and the event is all ages until 9pm, when it becomes 21+. 5pm All Ages 9pm 21+ The Werewolf, 627 Fourth Ave

Underground Lightsaber Fighters Of San Diego, Balboa Park Fountain, 1549 El Prado, 8pm

Dragon Ball Z Concert Experience and Crunchyroll-Hime Animata Dance Party. The San Diego Symphony with conductor Nicholas Buc will be powering up an experience that "combines the senses and sounds of Dragon Ball Z. 7pm.

Entertainment Weekly Party Sponsored by Prime Video, Entertainment Weekly's annual bash returns to San Diego in celebration of Comic-Con 2022. This year's party will feature themed activities from presenting sponsor Prime Video, featuring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Paper Girls, and music from DJ Michelle Pesce. Admission into the party is by invite only. FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave, 9pm, Invite only

The Sea Monster Saloon, sponsored by Pusser's Rum, Maritime Museum of San Diego aboard Star of India. Tickets include a spectacular waterfront concert by the popular San Diego blues and rock trio, Fish & the Seaweeds, Sea Monsters: Delving into the Deep Myth exhibit entry, Mai Tai specialty rum cocktail with signature event cup, sea-inspired appetizers and dessert nibbles. Museum organizers fashioned this special event to appeal to Comic-Con fans, San Diego residents, members and visitors looking for a festive summertime experience like no other along the waterfront. A no-host bar will also be available. Advance reservations recommended. This is a 21 and over event. Capacity is limited. $50 per person, members $40, guests 21 and up, 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

Glamourbomb Presents…The Comic-Con Show! "Rock, Shimmy, & Shake" is coming at you in the heart of San Diego Comic-Con weekend! We've got all the nerd sh!t that you'll be having wet dreams about for daaaays! As always, we'll have our hot AF "Stripper Rock & Roll Trivia"! The theme you ask?? Everything Comic-Con and rock & roll! VIP tables available! $5 cover, Active Duty military ALWAYS FREE with ID. Glamourbomb 4746 El Cajon Blvd, 9pm.

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm – 11pm.

Star Trek's 10 Forward: The Experience – Visit Starfleet's favourite watering hole and explore a one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with photo ops, exclusive merch, tasty food, and drinks! – 340 Fifth Ave $60-$125 9.30-11.30pm

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 7pm

Hollywood Babble-On Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman are spilling all the piping hot Hollywood tea LIVE at the Mooby's Pop-Up in San Diego! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 9pm

Zmash Media's Comic Con After Party – Home & Away, 2222 San Diego Avenue 7 pm – Midnight. $20-$25. Zmash will unveil our new graphic novels and our DJ will be spinning Mac Dre all night. With special guest Andre Nickatina Other guests TBA. 21+

The Adventure Zone, MY BROTHER, MY BROTHER AND ME was launched as a TV series on the NBC streaming app, Seeso, and is now available on Google Play, VRV, and iTunes, where it was the #1 downloaded series on release nearly a year after the show's initial launch. Their RPG podcast THE ADVENTURE ZONE is also a #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel series, and has been optioned to become an animated series for Peacock. Balboa Theatre, 7pm $40

SENPAI SQUAD EXPERIENCE featuring CAM GIRL, Seduza & Mana Soul , anime-style rave, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50

PHiLLY PHiL Entertainment AVENGERS Pub Crawl American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25, 7-11pm

Digital LA – Comic Cocktails 22, Coin-Op Gaslamp. 789 6th Avenue, Free, must register.

Comic-Con Boat Party: HEAVY METAL STAGE feat. MATT STEFFANINA. Support by DOLL MACHINE. County Pier 1800 N Harbor Dr. 7pm-11pm. 21 & over with proper ID. $250-$500.

Content Mixer – social gathering for content creators, publishers and journalists, 616 Trap Street, 9pm, Invite Only.

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 8-10pm.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom-created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. 10am-8pm.

The #1 Comic-Con Yacht Party San Diego by iBoatNYC. Scenic 3-hour cruise of the San Diego harbor, 3 Dance Floors & State of Art Production;

Largest Sky Deck in the South California, Live DJs playing all styles of music, all night long! County Pier, 1800 N Harbor Dr, 7-11pm, $35-$55

SUNDAY, 24th July

3W/3M Founders Brunch 11am, rooftop of Rustic Root (535 Fifth Ave). Founders only, RSVP by Tuesday, July 19th.

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: GARYLYMPICS – GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 Fourth Avenue 6-9 pm $36-$70

Dead Dog Party, TBA

Sunday to Sundown Pool Party at the Andaz. Come sit poolside with NLE on the rooftop by STK at Andaz ft. DJ Dynamiq. VIP bottle service, and table reservations text "Bottles" to 474747. Next Level Entertainment is a minority owned marketing and event production company, celebrating hip-hop and urban culture in cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco. 21+ The Andaz, 600 F street, 3-8pm.