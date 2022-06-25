Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party

If you were the first person to buy the first issue of a Bad Idea comic book at a comic store, you got a Bad Idea First Customer Gold Pin. Since then owners have been able to trade them for exclusive comic books, Werewolf by Peter Milligan and Robert Gill, and Retirement Plan by Matt Kindt and Juan Jose Ryp, Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, or a selection of rocks. Now anyone who still has one can attend a special VIP Bad Idea party at San Diego Comic-Con, on Thursday, the 21st of July.

You have to email that you will be attending and anyone caught not wearing a Pin will be ejected from Bali Hai, where the event will take place. Maybe you will learn the future of Bad Idea Press, or the identities of those really behind it? If so, feel free to let Bleeding Cool know! Oh yes, and Bad Idea pins can be bought online from $175 each.

Exclusive SDCC Party Invitation – ONLY For First Customer Pin Holders

Do you love BAD IDEA?

Will you commit the time and money it takes to fly to California and attend comic-con?

Did you manage to secure your badge for San Diego Comic-Con?

Would you like to come to the BAD IDEA San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party?

Unfortunately, even if you said yes to every one of those questions, you're not getting in. There's one more thing you'll need to do. And one more question we need to ask.

Do you have a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin?

Because you will absolutely need one to get into the comic-con party of the year!

That's right, BAD IDEA is throwing an ultra-exclusive, invite-only, pin-requiring, hyphen-ated party this year at San Diego Comic-Con and you can only get in if you bring (and wear) a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin!

This is NOT a First Customer Pin redemption offer. No, it's a First Customer Pin 'membership has its privileges' offer. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party. All First Customer Pins will go home with their owners.

So if you've got one and you're in San Diego on Thursday July 21st, come join us at Bali Hai between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm for a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a few surprises.

Speaking of surprises, everyone at San Diego Comic-Con this year should be on the look out for superstar creator Matt Kindt. If you spot him, immediately engage in conversation. The situation is literally irrelevant. He's having an important looking meeting? Interrupt. He's on a panel? You better be loud. He's hiding in a men's room stall? Squeeze on in under that door. Whatever the situation make sure to say, 'I hear you have something for me'.

Entrance is on a first come, first serve basis. Once attendance reaches capacity, entry will be limited to 'one in, one out'. Space is limited and entry will be strictly controlled. Anyone not wearing a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin will be denied entry. All guests must each wear a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin at all times. Anyone caught without a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin while attending the party will be ejected. You may RSVP by sending an email to RSVPBADIDEA@gmail.com by July 18th. To accommodate the high demand for this event, each guest must RSVP individually. RSVPs do not guarantee entry; they merely register your interest in attending.