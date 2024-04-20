Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, blizzard, bryan hitch, gary frank, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jason fabok

The Blizzard by Johns and Mutti in Ghost Machine's July 2024 Solicits

The Blizzard by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti comes to Ghost Machine's July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary 'The Blizzard' by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti featured in Ghost Machine July 2024.

Collects the 'Unnamed' timeline tale, tying in with Geiger and Junkyard Joe.

Ghost Machine regulars Geiger, Redcoat, and Rook Exodus present their fourth issues.

Preview images and publication details give fans a glimpse into upcoming releases.

Ghost Machine's listings as part of Image Comics' July 2024 solicits include the regulars for Geiger, Redcoat and Rook Exodus with their fourth issues, but also a collection of The Blizzard story by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti that ran in the Image 30th Anniversary Anthology. And now part of the Unnamed timeline.

TALES OF THE UNNAMED TP THE BLIZZARD

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Set in the same world as GEIGER and JUNKYARD JOE, this tale of the UNNAMED stars Michael Verardi, who was convicted for shooting and killing the man who murdered his son. While being transferred to a high-security prison, a violent blizzard leaves Michael stranded on a Colorado mountain with other convicted felons and transport guards. After witnessing unexplainable visions of their sins, a ferocious monster threatens to tear them all apart in retribution… Collects the entire story of THE BLIZZARD, as originally published in IMAGE! 30TH ANNIVERSARY ANTHOLOGY #1-12 Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

GEIGER #4 CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

The clock ticks down for Tariq Geiger! The scheming Electrician kidnapped Geiger's best friend. The problem? Standing between Geiger and the Electrician is the largest horde of deformed mutant Organ People he's ever encountered. The solution? Launch a desperate assault through them, hoping the masses don't completely overwhelm him. Can the Nuclear Nomad get through them in time? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

REDCOAT #4 CVR A BRIAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Brad Anderson, Bryan Hitch (CA) Brian Hitch, Brad Anderson

A tale 126 years in the making! The clandestine cult of hooded figures called The Founding Fathers has finally caught up to the cocky—and eternally unlucky—mercenary Simon Pure. For the first time since their macabre ritual gave Simon immortality in 1776, we learn new secrets behind that moment and the magic that powered it! Also: can 13-year-old Albert Einstein tap into his genius to help Simon? He'll think about it, but the odds aren't looking great. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

ROOK EXODUS #4 CVR A JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

It's all-out war on the planet Exodus! The bear warden Ursaw wants complete control over the world, and he'll destroy anyone and anything in his path. Rook, Dire Wolf, and their newfound allies are the only remaining wardens left to stop him. The question is: What could Ursaw possibly want with a dying planet everyone else is trying to escape? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

And here's a Blizzard preview…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!