Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, july 2024, saga, Solicits, spawn, transformers, walking dead

Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full July 2024 Solicits

Bleeding Cool is dropping Image Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, cover featuring the return of Witchblade... and Saga.

Article Summary Image Comics July 2024 solicits reveal the anticipated return of Witchblade and Saga.

New titles launching: The Domain, Free Agents, Heretic, and Spawn Kills Every Spawn.

One-shots and special editions pepper the release schedule, including All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night.

Exciting superhero and sci-fi adventures await in fresh volumes and ongoing series.

Bleeding Cool is dropping Image Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, cover featuring the return of Witchblade, by Marguerite Bennett, Giuseppe Cafaro and Arif Prianto as well as Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott's The Domain, Kurt Busiek, Fabian Niceiza, Stephen Mooney and Troina Farrell's Free Agents, Robbie Morrison and Charlie Adlard's Heretic, John Layman and Rob Duenas' Spawn Kills Every Spawn, Maria Llovet's All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night, and the return of Saga with #67 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples.

Witchblade #1

The Domain #1

Free Agents #1

Heretic #1

Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1

All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night (one-shot)

Impact Winter Evenfall (one-shot)

Public Domain #6

Saga #67

Super Massive 2024 (one-shot)

Across The Massive-Verse, Vol.1 Tp

Bloodstrike: Battle Blood, Book 1 Hc

Bone Orchard: Tenement Hc

The Department Of Truth: Wild Fictions Hc

Fatale Compendium Tp

Kill Your Darlings Tp

Port Of Earth Deluxe Edition Hc

Space-Mullet Tp

Super Dinosaur Compendium One Tp

Tales Of The Unnamed: The Buzzard Tp

Adventureman, Vol. 3: Ghost Lights Hc

Antarctica, Vol. 2 Tp

Invincible Complete Library, Vol. 6 Hc

Invincible Complete Library, Signed & Numbered Edition, Vol. 6 Hc

Fire Power Deluxe, Book Two Hc

Ice Cream Man, Vol 10 Tp

Killadelphia Deluxe Edition, Book Two Hc

Lastman, Book 5 Tp

The Scorched, Vol. 4 Tp

Spawn Origins, Book 14 Hc

Spawn Origins, Vol 29 Tp

Ain't No Grave #3 (Of 5)

Bear Pirate Viking Queen #3 (Of 3)

Black Cloak #8 73 Blood Squad Seven #3

The Department Of Truth #24

Destro #2 (Of 5)

The Deviant #7 (Of 9)

Drawing Blood #4 (Of 12)

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #2

Feral #5

Fishflies #7 (Of 7)

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #308

Geiger #4

Grommets #3 (Of 7)

Gunslinger Spawn #34

Ice Cream Man #41

King Spawn #36

The Last Mermaid #5

Lego Ninjago: Shatterspin #3 (Of 5)

Local Man #12

Lore Remastered #2 (Of 3)

Misery #2 (Of 4)

Monolith #3 (Of 3)

Monstress #53

Napalm Lullaby #5

Nights #9

Plastic: Death & Dolls #2 (Of 5)

Precious Metal #2 (Of 6)

Rat City #4

Redcoat #4

Remote Space #2 (Of 4)

Rifters #2

Rogue Sun #21

Rook: Exodus #4

The Sacrificers #10

Sam And Twitch: Case Files #5

Savage Dragon #272

Scarlett #2 (Of 5)

The Scorched #32

Self Help #2

Something Epic

Spawn #356

St. Mercy, Vol. 2: Godland #4 (Of 4)

Transformers #10

Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives! #4 (Of 4)

Void Rivals #11

The Walking Dead Deluxe #92

The Walking Dead Deluxe #93

The Weatherman, Vol. 3 #7 (Of 7)

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #19

The Whisper Queen #3 (Of 3)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!