The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks

The comic book series The Boys was published one-and-a-half decades ago. There have been many collections since. And many more collections since the Amazon Prime Video series launched a few years ago. Back in 2019, Dynamite sold $4.5 million worth, 150,000 copies, between April and October of that year. But they are still selling. And, since the new TV season launched, Dynamite has been continuing to sell their Omnibus volumes of The Boys – and have been doing rather well. even as they begin to sell out.

Nick Barrucci of Dynamite states that "We released a great set of 3 Oversized Hard Cover Omnibuses for the 15th Anniversary of The Boys in time for Season 3. And as importantly, we worked hard to get these to retailers while they could capitalize on Season 3. Printing in North America is considerably more expensive, but worth it. It's also why we are stating the MSRP generated as it is the amount retailers sold in and out of the comics market – $1,328,579.64. It's an incredible amount generated in less than 4 weeks. Especially considering we took a risk and printed over 4 times the initial orders. And we're sold out of Volume 1 with very few Volumes 2's left, and a bit more Volume 3's. In addition to that, we generated over $110,000 in the Kickstarter campaign. It was very important to us to wait to offer this on any platform till after retailers had their orders from fans. And very important not to create anything new that would take away from retailers such as slipcases or other high-end items, which would have made the crowd-funder more successful, but then taken away from retailers. We placed on the Kickstarter the books as offered in the direct market to help offset the costs of printing in North America. And considering how many new names we have from the Kickstarter, it seems that we grew the audience selling to non-comics fans. And both worked extremely well! It's great to ensure that we support retailers and fans first." Here's their full PR, breaking down the numbers;

Dynamite is proud to announce the continuing smashing success of The Boys in its new deluxe reprint line of oversized omnibuses. To date across nearly four weeks, standard and signed copies of the three volumes have amounted to $1,328,579.64 in revenue across the industry in multiple channels. This is in addition to the revenue retailers generated for the in stock best-selling regular paperback omnibus sales and the original hardcover collections. Designed for the 15th anniversary of the series, released specifically during the epic third season on Amazon's Prime Video, the new omnibus format had been anticipated for a while. Now with all three volumes in the hands of fans of The Boys, everyone is enjoying revisiting or experiencing for the first time the incredible saga by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and so many more talented creators. The omnibuses have been a rousing success with retailers in the direct market, making them money in a short span of time while the show was at its peak of attention going viral on social media for thrilling moments like the adaptation of the controversial "Herogasm" story and the debut of Soldier-Boy played by fan-favorite actor Jensen Ackles. Dynamite also offered the volumes on Kickstarter, following their availability to preorder through retailers rather than before. This avenue was used for one to offset the cost of printing domestically, which expedited the release dates for retailers and fans alike. It also captures new audiences and customers that are not actively plugged in or aware of the ongoing comics market or may even not purchase from avenues like Amazon. Ultimately these new fans brought in will grow the market and Dynamite will be promoting to them about further projects. Combining the sales to the comics and book market, and the crowdfunding pledges, The Boys omnibus hardcovers have generated approximately $1,440,000 at at retail, and with the continued sales on the third volume, will break $1.5 million. The first volume is sold out and back to press, to hit shelves again as soon as possible. Volume two is nearing selling out, and the third is similarly selling quickly.

The Boys is a dark comedy comic series about an agency tasked with keeping superheroes under control, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, originally published by DC Comics/WildStorm in 2006 until Paul Levitz, the publisher at DC Comics, actually read it and was horrified. Picked up by Dynamite Entertainment, they published it until its final issue in 2012 as well a recent revival, Dear Becky. The book was adapted as a Prime Video TV series that debuted in 2019 and is currently enjoying its third series.