Dynamite Selling Out Of The Boys, Won't Have More Until End Of Year

Dynamite Entertainment has had a The Boys Sale promoting the six volumes of The Boys Omnibuses, giving comic book retailers an increased 53% discount off the Omnibuses through Diamond Comic Distribution and also going to 60% on the smaller trade paperbacks. And everything is selling well. The last day to order at those Amazon-beating prices is today.

The Boys Omnibus Volume 1 Art Cover has sold out and Dynamite is going back to press with 20,000 more copies. They still have a few thousand of the photo cover, but they expect to sell out of that by next week, increased discount or not, and will be printing more of those as well.

Dynamite also expects to see The Boys Omnibus Volume 2 and 3 to sell out within a few weeks thanks to Herogasm and Soldier Boy. They are down to less than 5,000 copies of Volumes 2 and less than 8,000 Volume 3 in the warehouse but are going back to press on everything because even printing in North America, the soonest they will have more of the Volumes 2 through 6 of either the art or photo cover will be October/November 2022. For a good few months, these will be very hard to find.

Talking of which, the smaller trade paperbacks of which there are thirteen trade paperbacks, are also selling out and Dynamite will be going back to press on these, but Dynamite expects not to have them till December, as they are prioritizing the Omnibuses.

The Boys is a dark comedy comic series about an agency tasked with keeping superheroes under control, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, originally published by DC Comics/WildStorm in 2006 until Paul Levitz, the publisher at DC Comics, actually read it and was horrified. Picked up by Dynamite Entertainment, they published it until its final issue in 2012 as well a recent revival, Dear Becky. The book was adapted as a Prime Video TV series that debuted in 2019 and is currently enjoying its third series.