The Cauldron Stirs Up Band Of Bards' October 2023 Solicits

The Cauldron: A Haunting Of You by novelist C.J. Hudson and DC Comics Super Sons artist Ile Gonzalez launches in A Band Of Bards solicits and solicitations for October 2023 as well as a foil edition of earlier comic Final Gamble.

THE CAULDRON A HAUNTING OF YOU CVR A GONZALEZ

BAND OF BARDS

AUG231723

AUG231724 – THE CAULDRON A HAUNTING OF YOU CVR B LAYNE – 6.99

AUG231725 – THE CAULDRON A HAUNTING OF YOU CVR C NARDOZZA – 6.99

(W) C.J. Hudson (A / CA) Ile Gonzalez

Cza isn't your typical witch; she's clumsy, inexperienced and maybe not quite cut out for the job. But in a long lineage of witches and warlocks, she has little choice but to excel at her craft, or die trying! Watch and grimace as a young witch endures the distractions of ghosts, vampires, giant spiders and more within the confines of a haunted castle, all while attempting to summon a demon lord from the fiery pits of hell!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

FINAL GAMBLE #1 (OF 6) FOIL SPECIAL EDITION

BAND OF BARDS

AUG231721

(W) Robyn Singer (A / CA) Jorge Santiago, Jr.

A limited re-issue! To celebrate our first series Final Gamble, we're issuing a special spot-foil cover of issue 1! Gambling addict Danny Lin, and disgraced MMA fighter Jasmeet Khanna have both fallen on hard times. Owing an enormous amount of money to a loan shark named Mandy, they are offered the chance to save themselves by winning the money they need in a game of poker against her. Easily defeated, the two become prisoners of The Mercury Society, a group composed of the richest and most powerful people in the world. In this unforgiving Hell, people are forced to fight to the death in an elite gamble for their souls.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

The comic book publisher Band of Bards based in Buffalo, New York, began in 2016 with the idea to interview military veterans to preserve their oral histories and publish their stories in the comics medium. Now founded in 2021, Band Of Bards are now publishing a series of fantasy/sci-fi comics with an emphasis on diversity and representation.

