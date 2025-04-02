Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

The Conspiracies Of Martha Kent In Absolute Superman #6 (Spoilers)

The conspiracies of Martha Kent in Absolute Superman #6 by Jason Aaron and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Spoilers)

The original Superman doesn't remember Krypton, or his journey from there to Earth. But the Absolute Superman does, and it is entirely made up of trauma. Dead parents, dead planet and a year-and-a-half to think of nothing but.

But there is a planet waiting for him.

Martha Kent is a conspiracy theorist with wacky beliefs in Lazarus Pits and weather-controlling drones. So does she believe in aliens as well?

I guess she might now. Unless she has some other theories.

An angel sent from above. Does she have any more evidence to back that up?

I mean that's not bad, especially when he works out how to speak human languages (and not burn down the house).

And proves Martha right about at least one of those conspiracies. But of course, the US border issues are a little more fractious these days than they used to be…

Which means only one thing in this day and age.

And so begins the story of the Absolute Superman, the interest that the Lazarus project and its Omega Men have in him and, with the Kents and Smallville, and the Els and Krypton, a burning sense of righting injustice where he finds it, and against the oppression from above on those below. A Superman truly of two worlds, as well as a life experience closer to that of Batman to fuel the fire, and a trip of 17 months years for it to burn and burn… Absolute Superman #6 by Jason Aaron and Carmine Di Giandomenico is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #6

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN! Something strange happened in the American heartland several years ago. Something that brought fear and darkness to a small Kansas town…and forever changed the lives of one kindly couple. Welcome to Smallville. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

