The End Of Phoenix With #15… And What Comes Next? (Spoilers)

The End of Phoenix with #15... and what comes next without Stephanie Phillips? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Phoenix ends at issue #15 as Stephanie Phillips wraps up her acclaimed run on the Marvel title.

The finale sees Jean Grey, Sara Grey, and multiple Phoenix wielders face cosmic forces and tough decisions.

Binary, a new mini-series by Phillips, launches as part of the X-Men: Age of Revelation event.

Future creative direction for Phoenix remains unclear, teasing major changes for fans in 2025.

Phoenix didn't end with #10 like so many of the X-titles of late. Written by Stephanie Phillips, and initially drawn by Alessandro Miracolo, it was a strong seller, up there with the top two team X-Men books, but Phillips announced that she was stepping away with #15. Though she would also be writing the Phoenix-replacement mini-series Binary from X-Men: Age of Revelation replacement event that follows on from Phoenix. But it seems we are just to expect Phoenix returning in January with a new creative team. It's a little more final than that.

As the wielders of the Phoenix across time and space gather against the very forces of creation who have their own plans for this most elemental of Marvel Universe forces…

… and and the revived sister of Jean Grey, Sara Grey, has her own claims to power, doubts about her reality, and issues with her family to resolve… we do get an ending. Quite a final one.

And a letters page that confirms that this is a wrapping up of the Phoenix comic book series.

With an air of finality all over the place.

That's a teaser for Binary #1, part of the Age Of Revelation running until the end of the year. What happens next? We don't yet know. And as for Cyclops?

Sorry, sorry, that's from today's Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #2… And what about Jean and Logan?

Well that's from Uncanny X-Men #21 also out today… and a cosplay/comic book convention where Logan seems to fit in far too well…

Obviously there is only one place this can end.

Phoenix #15 by Stephanie Phillips, Roi Mercado

With forces beyond fathoming watching carefully, JEAN GREY – the woman, the hero, the PHOENIX herself – must come to a decision about her sister's fate. Will SARA GREY live to see another day? Or will Jean consign her to death…for good?!

Binary #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

Binary #2 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX! X YEARS LATER, Binary faces threats from all angles – Revelation's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the Phoenix! 5/11/25

THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX! X YEARS LATER, Binary faces threats from all angles – Revelation's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the Phoenix! 5/11/25

Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face-to-face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova…and take it all with her?!

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face-to-face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova…and take it all with her?!

ALL-OUT MAYHEM! After several battles in our solar system – which devastated both the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Fantastic Four – the Predators escalate to the next stage of their war. Their target: Earth. And the X-Men and the Avengers are at the top of their kill list! Prepare for an extinction-level event!

The Wolverine/Ransom two-fisted team-up takes a definite weird turn, as our baddest heroes chase a classic X-villain to, of all places, a COMIC BOOK CONVENTION in beautiful Argentina! How do they find and eliminate their target in a sea of masked cosplayers? And what if some of the cosplayers are the ACTUAL villains they are portraying? It's CARNE and CARNAGE for the two toughest fighters on the squad!

