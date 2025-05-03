Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, transformers

The Energon Universe To Launch The Quintesson War In November 2025

The Energon Universe is to launch The Quintesson War in November 2025's Void Rivals from Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.

The Quintessons are a bizarre mechanical alien race in Transformers continuity, variously responsible for creating the Transformers and Cybertron in the first place, or merely coming across them and enslaving them. They have been popping up in the current Energon Universe continuity from Hasbro. Skybound and Image Comics. And today's Free Comic Book Day Energon Universe 2025 seems to have put them front and centre in the Energon books for the rest of 2025.

By suggesting that the Quintesson War is on its way, courtesy of the Transformers currently trapped on Quintesson…

Currently Void Rivals #25 is scheduled to be published in November.

FCBD 2025 – ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS, and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

Void Rivals written by Robert Kirkman, drawn by Lorenzo De Felici, coloured by Matheus Lopes and Patricio Delpeche, is published by Skybound Entertainment, through Image Comics, licensed from Hasbro. It was the first part of Energon Universe, a shared universe that combines new Transformers and G.I. Joe comics developed by Skybound, in collaboration with Hasbro, and deputed in June 2023, and revealed to be a Transformers crossover at the end of the first issue. Around the Sacred Ring, there is an interplanetary war between planets Agorria and Zertonia. In the middle of this, two survivor enemies get lost on a planetoid and must work together to return home, but they also discover their war is based on a cycle of secrets and lies. The truth is that both Agorrians and Zertonians are the same species, but those at the high seat of power want to keep them from unity for undisclosed reasons…

