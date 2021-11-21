The Fictionauts Launch in Red 5 Comics' February 2022 Solicitations

Red 5 is a comic book publisher that got their solicitations in before Diamond was hit by a ransomware attack, which is how we have all the lovely visuals for the launch of their new comic book series Fictionauts #1 by Mauro Mantella and Leandro Rizzo…

FICTIONAUTS #1

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

DEC211800

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Leandro Rizzo (CA) Alvaro Papagiani

They've battled Moby Dick, matched wits with Dickens, and befriended a kingdom of evolved sea monkeys! They're the genre hopping heroes of Hypercity: the Fictionauts! Fantasy is a serious business for this team, as they scour fictional worlds to right dangerous anomalies and preserve the balance between reality and imagination!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.95

MERLIN & HECTOR TP (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

DEC211801

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A / CA) Jok

All legends have an origin, all heroes an awakening. By fate's design, a young swineherd named Merlin meets an intrepid thief named Hector. And it is at that moment, in that fortuitous encounter, when the legends are born: that of the greatest sorcerer known to men and that of King Arthur's adoptive father. Together, Merlin and Hector will not only face the fearsome Skinshifters, but also discover what fate has in store for them. If they manage to survive…

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 12.95

CARRIERS #4 CVR A ELIAS MARTINS & JORGE CORTES

RED 5 COMICS

DEC211797

DEC211798 – CARRIERS #4 CVR B JASON KIMBLE – 3.95

(W) Jay Huwer (A) Jason Kimble (CA) Elias Martins, Jorge Cortes

A rogue group of owls called The Parliament are determined to show The Carriers that death is the only way to stop criminals from coming back. Can The Carriers stop this team of vigilantes without stooping to their level of extreme violence?

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.95

DOWNLOAD #3

RED 5 COMICS

DEC211799

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Danny Luckert

It's all fun and games until somebody gets hurt! Eric and his friends realize the devices from the Download are more dangerous than they thought. But can they trust the Serizawa Corporation with their secrets or are they the bigger threat?

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.95

