Posted in: Comics, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: Dollman, Queen Mab

Doll Man and Crimedom's Tiny Temptress in Doll Man #29, Up for Auction

A copy of Doll Man #29 with the first appearance of Queen Mab from 1950 is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, CGC slabbed at 6.5.

Article Summary Will Eisner's creation, Doll Man, pioneered shrinking powers in the Golden Age of comics.

Doll Man's legacy expanded into the DC Comics universe, joining the Freedom Fighters.

Historical issue includes Al Grenet cover, Charles Atlas ad, and artwork by notable creators.

Doll Man was created by Will Eisner as a Golden Age superhero and the first depiction of such a character with shrinking powers before The Atom and Ant-Man by a couple of decades. He first appeared in Feature Comics #27 in 1939, published by Quality Comics, and also introduced his female companion Doll Girl. He would later become part of the DC Comics universe. The World's Mightiest Mite, Darrel Dane, invents a formula that enables him to shrink to six inches while keeping his full-sized strength. A hit, he led the Feature Comics title, and Doll Man gained his own self-titled series from 1941 until 1953. After DC Comics bought the rights to Quality titles, Doll Man would appear as one of the Freedom Fighters in Justice League of America #107 in 1973 and then relocate to a parallel world of Quality characters called Earth X, where Nazi Germany had won World War II.

After Crisis On Infinite Earths, the history of the All-Star Squadron and Freedom Fighters were merged, and he appeared in the 2006 Freedom Fighters series, later confined to an unnamed mental institution. A new Doll Man, Lester Colt, was introduced in Crisis Aftermath: The Battle for Blüdhaven in 2006 and appeared in a new Freedom Fighters series in 2007. There has not been a sign of either in some time or Doll Girl, not since before the New 52. Might that be time to change? His powers are much more restrictive than the likes of the Atom, might that not make for a better story? It certainly used to.

A copy of Doll Man #29 with the first appearance of Queen Mab from 1950 is up for auction from Heritage Arts Auction, CGC slabbed at 6.5 with an Al Grenet cover, stories by Bill Woolfolk, Bill Quackenbush and Gil Fox. It also has a classic Charles Atlas ad on the back. DC Comics would later introduce a very different Queen Mab as a queen of fairies in 2002's Supergirl, as well as a version of Titania as seen in Sandman and Sandman Presents.

Doll Man #29 (Quality, 1950) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages. Torchy backup story. Al Bryant cover and art. Gil Fox art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $117; VF 8.0 value = $240. CGC census 2/24: 1 in 6.5, 4 higher.

CGC Grader Notes: light spine stress lines to cover, moderate creasing to cover

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!