The Future Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes in DC's K.O. #5 (Spoilers)

The Future Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes in DC's K.O. #5 as set out by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson (Spoilers)

Scott Snyder said that the future of the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be set up with the DC's K.O. #5 finale. And maybe it has, maybe it hasn't. Previously, the future of the Legion had been killed off by the Absolute Legion of Darkseid. In the finale, We see a perfect version of the future, one in which Superman is its supreme protector as the Heart Of Omega…

But maybe perfection isn't what Superman wants. And in his absence, the Absolute Legion who turned against Darkseid after being freed of his influence by Lois Lane, have gone back to that rather desolate future that they left…

Hiding in the future. Does this mean, when Joshua Williamson launches the new Legion Of Super-Heroes series for DC Next Level, it will be with the Absolute Legion masquerading as this universe's version, the ones they killed, trying to live up their legacy? Again, a Legion inspired by a Superman? Or even, in this case, a Superwoman?

DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig is published by DC Comics today. You can read more Bleeding Cool DC's K.O. coverage right here…

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

