DC Next Level At NYCC: Joshua Williamson & The Legion Of Super0Heroes

DC Next Level At NYCC: Joshua Williamson brings back The Legion Of Super-Heroes to DC Comics for 2026

Article Summary Joshua Williamson revives the Legion Of Super-Heroes for DC Comics, launching a new series in March 2026.

The classic Legion returns after the Brian Bendis run and Williamson’s recent Absolute Legion storyline.

Mark Waid gave his blessing for Williamson’s new take, promising a beloved team for all Legion fans.

Debut announced at New York Comic Con as part of DC's major Next Level comics initiative.

At the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con today, they announced a bunch of new superhero comic books launching in March 2026 as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. But also that Joshua Williamson would be bringing back The Legion Of Super-Heroes with their own new title. The Legion hasn't been seen much since their Brian Bendis run, and the version we've had from Joshua Williamson lately in Superman has been the Absolute Legion, working under Darkseid and totally corrupted. These won't be them… these are your proper Legion.

The Legion of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, as a group of superpowered beings living in the 30th centuries of the DC Comics Universe, and first appeared in Superboy stories in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. At Wondercon this year, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins gave panel attendees the hint that the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be returning to the DC Comics Universe. With Mark Waid saying that, despite all the different versions of the team that have existed over the years, the one DC has chosen to use is one he's "confident everyone will embrace", no matter when they first got into the group. And we will get to see them "soon". Some thought that might be Mark Waid writing the new Legion twenty years after his previous run on the characters., But it seems not. But Joshua Williamson did call Mark Waid to get his blessing and/or permission, and got it before taking on this project, with Waid telling him that it was always going to be Williamson who would be doing this, one way or another.

